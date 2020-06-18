13831 Margene Circle

Amenities

Welcome to the sought after Northwood Tract of Racquet Club in Irvine. The home is located on a cul-de-sac street . This bright and airy home is completely remodeled. This fantastic 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, one bonus room , 3 car garage home has hardwood ( maple engineered wood) floor throughout. This contemporary style home includes Subzero Built-In refrigerator, Miele stove, Miele dishwasher, and KitchenAid Appliances. Functional kitchen including kitchen island with granite countertop and backsplash. Absolutely highly upgraded gorgeous bathrooms. One year NEW air conditioner. Spacious backyard includes aluminum patio cover, sparkling pool and is surrounded by trees for privacy. Walking distance to Irvine Northwood Schools: Brywood Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle Schools as well as local parks and tennis courts. Northwood High School Boundary.