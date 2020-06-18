All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:20 PM

13831 Margene Circle

13831 Margene Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13831 Margene Circle, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to the sought after Northwood Tract of Racquet Club in Irvine. The home is located on a cul-de-sac street . This bright and airy home is completely remodeled. This fantastic 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, one bonus room , 3 car garage home has hardwood ( maple engineered wood) floor throughout. This contemporary style home includes Subzero Built-In refrigerator, Miele stove, Miele dishwasher, and KitchenAid Appliances. Functional kitchen including kitchen island with granite countertop and backsplash. Absolutely highly upgraded gorgeous bathrooms. One year NEW air conditioner. Spacious backyard includes aluminum patio cover, sparkling pool and is surrounded by trees for privacy. Walking distance to Irvine Northwood Schools: Brywood Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle Schools as well as local parks and tennis courts. Northwood High School Boundary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13831 Margene Circle have any available units?
13831 Margene Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 13831 Margene Circle have?
Some of 13831 Margene Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13831 Margene Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13831 Margene Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13831 Margene Circle pet-friendly?
No, 13831 Margene Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 13831 Margene Circle offer parking?
Yes, 13831 Margene Circle does offer parking.
Does 13831 Margene Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13831 Margene Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13831 Margene Circle have a pool?
Yes, 13831 Margene Circle has a pool.
Does 13831 Margene Circle have accessible units?
No, 13831 Margene Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13831 Margene Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13831 Margene Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 13831 Margene Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13831 Margene Circle has units with air conditioning.
