Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

13712 Onkayha Circle

Location

13712 Onkayha Circle, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Outstanding Location! Backs to fabulous park/Brywood Elementary School and located on a Cul-De-Sac. This home is in the heart of OC's best schools: Brywood Elementary School, Sierra Vista Middle School, and then OC's best Northwood High - The Arts, the Athletics, and of course the Academics! Absolutely Excellent! Inside: Elegant Living, Gourmet Kitchen with all the bell's and whistles; granite, cabinets, island and more, and Giant Rooms! Huge Back Yard!! All Bathrooms remodeled and the inside was painted last month, Video coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13712 Onkayha Circle have any available units?
13712 Onkayha Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 13712 Onkayha Circle have?
Some of 13712 Onkayha Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13712 Onkayha Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13712 Onkayha Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13712 Onkayha Circle pet-friendly?
No, 13712 Onkayha Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 13712 Onkayha Circle offer parking?
No, 13712 Onkayha Circle does not offer parking.
Does 13712 Onkayha Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13712 Onkayha Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13712 Onkayha Circle have a pool?
No, 13712 Onkayha Circle does not have a pool.
Does 13712 Onkayha Circle have accessible units?
No, 13712 Onkayha Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13712 Onkayha Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13712 Onkayha Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 13712 Onkayha Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 13712 Onkayha Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
