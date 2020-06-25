13712 Onkayha Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities

Outstanding Location! Backs to fabulous park/Brywood Elementary School and located on a Cul-De-Sac. This home is in the heart of OC's best schools: Brywood Elementary School, Sierra Vista Middle School, and then OC's best Northwood High - The Arts, the Athletics, and of course the Academics! Absolutely Excellent! Inside: Elegant Living, Gourmet Kitchen with all the bell's and whistles; granite, cabinets, island and more, and Giant Rooms! Huge Back Yard!! All Bathrooms remodeled and the inside was painted last month, Video coming soon.