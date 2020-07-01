136 Overbrook

Amenities

Beautiful spacious condo in the Stonegate community of Irvine. Private end unit location. Upgraded custom granite counters, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Tank less water heater, recessed lighting, two car direct access garage with plenty of storage space. Vaulted ceilings, very bright and private unit. Plantation shutters. Indoor laundry room. Upgraded master bathroom with marble counter top. Walking distance to the Stonegate Elementary School. Just a short walk to shopping and restaurants. Short drive to Irvine spectrum and Irvine Valley college.