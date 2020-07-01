All apartments in Irvine
Last updated January 9 2020 at 6:03 PM

136 Overbrook

136 Overbrook · No Longer Available
Location

136 Overbrook, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful spacious condo in the Stonegate community of Irvine. Private end unit location. Upgraded custom granite counters, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Tank less water heater, recessed lighting, two car direct access garage with plenty of storage space. Vaulted ceilings, very bright and private unit. Plantation shutters. Indoor laundry room. Upgraded master bathroom with marble counter top. Walking distance to the Stonegate Elementary School. Just a short walk to shopping and restaurants. Short drive to Irvine spectrum and Irvine Valley college.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Overbrook have any available units?
136 Overbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 136 Overbrook have?
Some of 136 Overbrook's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Overbrook currently offering any rent specials?
136 Overbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Overbrook pet-friendly?
No, 136 Overbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 136 Overbrook offer parking?
Yes, 136 Overbrook offers parking.
Does 136 Overbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Overbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Overbrook have a pool?
No, 136 Overbrook does not have a pool.
Does 136 Overbrook have accessible units?
No, 136 Overbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Overbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Overbrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Overbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Overbrook does not have units with air conditioning.

