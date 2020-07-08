All apartments in Irvine
134 Velvet Flower

134 Velvet Flower · No Longer Available
Location

134 Velvet Flower, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. The property is just facing the Cypress Arbor Park, walking distance to swimming pool, kids playground, and also Cypress Elementary School. Opening floor plan, nice side yard with a bonus storage room. Laminate Wood floor and tile all through the property. One bedroom and one full bathroom downstairs. All bedroom has its own bathroom, upstairs has master suite and a guess room, and laundry room, both upstairs bedroom has French door to access to the balcony with Park and Mountain View. Kitchen has upgrade counter top, all tiles wall around cooking area. stainless appliances .Close to 5 Fwy, supermarket and etc. Don't miss the chance for this great property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Velvet Flower have any available units?
134 Velvet Flower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 134 Velvet Flower have?
Some of 134 Velvet Flower's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Velvet Flower currently offering any rent specials?
134 Velvet Flower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Velvet Flower pet-friendly?
No, 134 Velvet Flower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 134 Velvet Flower offer parking?
No, 134 Velvet Flower does not offer parking.
Does 134 Velvet Flower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Velvet Flower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Velvet Flower have a pool?
Yes, 134 Velvet Flower has a pool.
Does 134 Velvet Flower have accessible units?
No, 134 Velvet Flower does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Velvet Flower have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Velvet Flower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Velvet Flower have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Velvet Flower does not have units with air conditioning.

