134 Velvet Flower

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. The property is just facing the Cypress Arbor Park, walking distance to swimming pool, kids playground, and also Cypress Elementary School. Opening floor plan, nice side yard with a bonus storage room. Laminate Wood floor and tile all through the property. One bedroom and one full bathroom downstairs. All bedroom has its own bathroom, upstairs has master suite and a guess room, and laundry room, both upstairs bedroom has French door to access to the balcony with Park and Mountain View. Kitchen has upgrade counter top, all tiles wall around cooking area. stainless appliances .Close to 5 Fwy, supermarket and etc. Don't miss the chance for this great property.