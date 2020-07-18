All apartments in Irvine
130 Oxford
130 Oxford

Location

130 Oxford, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 63 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 1447 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Great large Condo featuring 2 large bedrooms both with private full bathrooms, half-bath downstairs all this plus centrally located in University Town Center! Freshly painted through-out, new dishwasher & microwave. Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer included. This lovely townhome features two bedrooms, a large living room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen eating area, attached 2 car garage, a private patio for relaxing, a front patio area with lush plants plus shows light with a lot of windows. Close to UCI, Columbia Park, Mason Park, Award Winning Schools, and University Town Center Shopping. Amenities include swimming pool, tennis court and playground. Plenty of additional Guest parking.
Contact listing agent: Sandi Griffo 714-875-2227 / sandigriffo@firstteam.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Oxford have any available units?
130 Oxford has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 130 Oxford have?
Some of 130 Oxford's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Oxford currently offering any rent specials?
130 Oxford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Oxford pet-friendly?
No, 130 Oxford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 130 Oxford offer parking?
Yes, 130 Oxford offers parking.
Does 130 Oxford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 Oxford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Oxford have a pool?
Yes, 130 Oxford has a pool.
Does 130 Oxford have accessible units?
No, 130 Oxford does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Oxford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Oxford has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Oxford have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Oxford does not have units with air conditioning.
