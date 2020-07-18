130 Oxford

Amenities

Great large Condo featuring 2 large bedrooms both with private full bathrooms, half-bath downstairs all this plus centrally located in University Town Center! Freshly painted through-out, new dishwasher & microwave. Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer included. This lovely townhome features two bedrooms, a large living room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen eating area, attached 2 car garage, a private patio for relaxing, a front patio area with lush plants plus shows light with a lot of windows. Close to UCI, Columbia Park, Mason Park, Award Winning Schools, and University Town Center Shopping. Amenities include swimming pool, tennis court and playground. Plenty of additional Guest parking.

Contact listing agent: Sandi Griffo 714-875-2227 / sandigriffo@firstteam.com