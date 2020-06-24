All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13 Poinsettia

13 Poinsettia · No Longer Available
Location

13 Poinsettia, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
The consummate remodeled 3 Bedrooms House! You enter on solid Brazilian Cherry Hardwood flooring that runs through the entire main floor, into a spacious living room with volume ceilings and a view of the custom mill work and wainscoting on the staircase; a cozy fireplace
and French doors that open to brick patio. The designer kitchen has all the amenities that one would expect, custom cherry
wood cabinetry with beveled glass doors, new Whirlpool stainless appliances, oiled bronze fixtures and slab granite counters.
The sunny and bright kitchen flows into an airy breakfast room and an open plan family room with wine bar. Equal attention has
also been given to the bathrooms, new vanities with granite counters, Kohler sinks and toilets and bronzed oiled fixtures. The
generous master suite has a spa like bathroom with slate shower and large master closet. You will find recessed lighting in the
kitchen/family/hallway, six inch baseboards though-out, crown molding, Pella window and numerous other thoughtful
improvements plus the property has a fourth bedroom option. It is located just a short walk to Blue Ribbon Schools, across the
street from the park and one of the community pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Poinsettia have any available units?
13 Poinsettia doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 13 Poinsettia have?
Some of 13 Poinsettia's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Poinsettia currently offering any rent specials?
13 Poinsettia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Poinsettia pet-friendly?
No, 13 Poinsettia is not pet friendly.
Does 13 Poinsettia offer parking?
No, 13 Poinsettia does not offer parking.
Does 13 Poinsettia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Poinsettia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Poinsettia have a pool?
Yes, 13 Poinsettia has a pool.
Does 13 Poinsettia have accessible units?
No, 13 Poinsettia does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Poinsettia have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Poinsettia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Poinsettia have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Poinsettia does not have units with air conditioning.
