129 Amber Sky

View View View! Welcome to unobstructed city lights and mountain view of Saddleback Valley from 90 degree floor-to-ceiling Highly upgraded pocket sliding doors through the whole open spaces of living and dinning area. This seven suites masterpiece sits inside the prestige community of Hidden Canyon, the 24/7 guard gated community surrounded by the rolling hills and open spaces of the Laguna Coast Wilderness Park. The gourmet kitchen hosts over-sized islands, upgraded countertops and the finest of luxury-branded stainless steel appliances, extra-large range and hood, professional huge refrigerator and freezers, and walk-in pantry. Two Suites downstairs plus a powder room. High ceiling with gracefully curved stairs leads to upstairs Master suites, four additional suites and a spacious laundry room. A resort-like master bedroom with big balcony offers an even more breathtaking view of the city and mountain. The spa like master bath has a massive glass walk-in shower, separate tub and immense walk-in closet. Backyard has comfortable sitting area, built-in BBQ area, glass fence, greens and flowers. It’s so close to the community center. World-class Amenities include a luxury clubhouse, Junior Olympic Pool, furnished cabanas with large screen TVs, a local park, tot lot and hiking trails. Live in the award-winning University High School district close to the Irvine Spectrum, John Wayne Airport, Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, I-405, I-5, I-133.