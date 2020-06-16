All apartments in Irvine
129 Amber Sky
129 Amber Sky

129 Amber Sky · (626) 393-5315
Location

129 Amber Sky, Irvine, CA 92618

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$9,200

7 Bed · 8 Bath · 5000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
View View View! Welcome to unobstructed city lights and mountain view of Saddleback Valley from 90 degree floor-to-ceiling Highly upgraded pocket sliding doors through the whole open spaces of living and dinning area. This seven suites masterpiece sits inside the prestige community of Hidden Canyon, the 24/7 guard gated community surrounded by the rolling hills and open spaces of the Laguna Coast Wilderness Park. The gourmet kitchen hosts over-sized islands, upgraded countertops and the finest of luxury-branded stainless steel appliances, extra-large range and hood, professional huge refrigerator and freezers, and walk-in pantry. Two Suites downstairs plus a powder room. High ceiling with gracefully curved stairs leads to upstairs Master suites, four additional suites and a spacious laundry room. A resort-like master bedroom with big balcony offers an even more breathtaking view of the city and mountain. The spa like master bath has a massive glass walk-in shower, separate tub and immense walk-in closet. Backyard has comfortable sitting area, built-in BBQ area, glass fence, greens and flowers. It’s so close to the community center. World-class Amenities include a luxury clubhouse, Junior Olympic Pool, furnished cabanas with large screen TVs, a local park, tot lot and hiking trails. Live in the award-winning University High School district close to the Irvine Spectrum, John Wayne Airport, Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, I-405, I-5, I-133.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Amber Sky have any available units?
129 Amber Sky has a unit available for $9,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 129 Amber Sky have?
Some of 129 Amber Sky's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Amber Sky currently offering any rent specials?
129 Amber Sky isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Amber Sky pet-friendly?
No, 129 Amber Sky is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 129 Amber Sky offer parking?
Yes, 129 Amber Sky does offer parking.
Does 129 Amber Sky have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Amber Sky does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Amber Sky have a pool?
Yes, 129 Amber Sky has a pool.
Does 129 Amber Sky have accessible units?
No, 129 Amber Sky does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Amber Sky have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 Amber Sky does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Amber Sky have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Amber Sky does not have units with air conditioning.
