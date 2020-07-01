All apartments in Irvine
127 Source
Last updated May 8 2020 at 6:54 AM

127 Source

127 Source · No Longer Available
Location

127 Source, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
This brand new 3-stories 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms property located at Cadence Park, Irvine. The beautiful home include upgraded wood flooring on the first floor and upgraded carpet and tile throughout the rest of the home. Open living area with high ceiling. Ultramodern kitchen with double ovens. You can also enjoy the upgraded appliances such as GE Monogram stainless-steel appliances with built-in GE Monogram refrigerator, beautiful cabinetry with soft-close doors, and exquisite Quartz kitchen countertops. Entertainment space with a huge balcony on the 3rd floor. Walking distance to award-winning schools Cadence Park School (K-8) and Portola High School. Spacey California room with fireplace and ultra wide back yard to relax (landlord will complete the landscaping before tenants move in).
Easy access all parks, basketball courts, pools and spas, clubhouses, BBQ picnic destinations in great park neighborhood. Irvine Spectrum and Woodbury Shopping Center are also right next to the the neighborhood. Close to freeways I-5, 241, 133, & 73.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Source have any available units?
127 Source doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 127 Source have?
Some of 127 Source's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Source currently offering any rent specials?
127 Source is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Source pet-friendly?
No, 127 Source is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 127 Source offer parking?
No, 127 Source does not offer parking.
Does 127 Source have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Source does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Source have a pool?
Yes, 127 Source has a pool.
Does 127 Source have accessible units?
No, 127 Source does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Source have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Source has units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Source have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Source does not have units with air conditioning.

