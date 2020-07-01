127 Source

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool bbq/grill

This brand new 3-stories 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms property located at Cadence Park, Irvine. The beautiful home include upgraded wood flooring on the first floor and upgraded carpet and tile throughout the rest of the home. Open living area with high ceiling. Ultramodern kitchen with double ovens. You can also enjoy the upgraded appliances such as GE Monogram stainless-steel appliances with built-in GE Monogram refrigerator, beautiful cabinetry with soft-close doors, and exquisite Quartz kitchen countertops. Entertainment space with a huge balcony on the 3rd floor. Walking distance to award-winning schools Cadence Park School (K-8) and Portola High School. Spacey California room with fireplace and ultra wide back yard to relax (landlord will complete the landscaping before tenants move in).

Easy access all parks, basketball courts, pools and spas, clubhouses, BBQ picnic destinations in great park neighborhood. Irvine Spectrum and Woodbury Shopping Center are also right next to the the neighborhood. Close to freeways I-5, 241, 133, & 73.