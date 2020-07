126 Messenger

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub new construction tennis court

BRAND NEW HOME & NO ONE LIVED BEFORE***TWO STORY-DETACHED HOME IN NEWER DEVELOPMENT COMMUNITY IN IRVINE***SHORT WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY POOL & PARK***MOST POPULAR PLAN 1 OF MONTARA TRACT DESIGNED BY CALIFORNIA PACIFIC HOME IN THE PORTOLA SPRINGS***OPEN FLOOR PLAN W/LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT***HOME FEATURES 3 BED+LOFT+2.5 BATH+2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE W/1,645 SF OF LIVING SPACE WHICH FEELS MUCH BIGGER***HIGHLY UPGRADED HOME W/GREAT TASTEFUL CHOICES INCLUDING BEAUTIFUL LAMINATE WOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT, RECESSED LIGHTS, ETC***ALL LIVING SPACES ARE WIDE OPENED***GOURMET KITCHEN W/WHITE CABINETRY, QUARTZ COUNTER TOP W/SUBWAY FULL BACKSPLASH, BIG CENTER ISLAND W/MODERN STYLISH PENDENT LIGHT, BREAKFAST NOOK & BOSCH SS APPLIANCES***DINING ROOM AREA W/WIDE OPEN SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO COZY BACKYARD***ALL BEDROOMS ARE DECENT SIZE***UPSTAIRS LOFT COULD BE USED AS A TECH CENTER OR MULTIPURPOSE W/ANY OF YOUR NEEDS***MASTER BEDROOM W/RECESSED LIGHTS & LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET***MASTER BATHROOM W/DUAL SINKS & WALK-IN SHOWER***INDIVIDUAL LAUNDRY ROOM IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ON UPPER LEVEL***PERFECT LOCATION W/CLOSED SHOPPING, POOL & SPA, TENNIS COURTS, HIKING/BIKING TRAILS, PARKS & OTHER AMENITIES THAT PORTOLA SPRINGS OFFERS**MUST SEE**