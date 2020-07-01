All apartments in Irvine
Last updated January 13 2020 at 12:04 AM

125 Mongoose

125 Mongoose · No Longer Available
Location

125 Mongoose, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to the Beacon Park one of the newest Great Park Neighborhoods. This beautiful townhome is light and bright with a wide open living area. This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome has a direct access 2 car garage, dual master bedrooms plus a bonus room perfect for a home office or any personal use. This home also feature solid surface counter tops through out as well as high end stainless steel appliances. The home is available for immediate move in and can be offered partially furnished. A short walk takes you to one of the many parks and play areas in the community and just a short drive to the Irvine spectrum. The property has it all location, amenities and great schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Mongoose have any available units?
125 Mongoose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 125 Mongoose have?
Some of 125 Mongoose's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Mongoose currently offering any rent specials?
125 Mongoose is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Mongoose pet-friendly?
No, 125 Mongoose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 125 Mongoose offer parking?
Yes, 125 Mongoose offers parking.
Does 125 Mongoose have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Mongoose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Mongoose have a pool?
No, 125 Mongoose does not have a pool.
Does 125 Mongoose have accessible units?
No, 125 Mongoose does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Mongoose have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Mongoose does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Mongoose have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Mongoose does not have units with air conditioning.

