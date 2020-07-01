125 Mongoose

Amenities

garage stainless steel microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to the Beacon Park one of the newest Great Park Neighborhoods. This beautiful townhome is light and bright with a wide open living area. This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome has a direct access 2 car garage, dual master bedrooms plus a bonus room perfect for a home office or any personal use. This home also feature solid surface counter tops through out as well as high end stainless steel appliances. The home is available for immediate move in and can be offered partially furnished. A short walk takes you to one of the many parks and play areas in the community and just a short drive to the Irvine spectrum. The property has it all location, amenities and great schools.