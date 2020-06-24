124 CHANTILLY

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Immaculate Bright and Airy Townhome in the Village of Woodbury. One of the Best Locations of Corner Lot in Woodbury with a Beautiful Greenbelt/Tree View from the Living room, Kitchen and Master Bedroom. Two Bedrooms with 2.5 Bathrooms, Two Car Attached Garage. Right Sized Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless-Steel Appliances. Spacious Master Bedroom with View and a Huge Walk-in Closet, as well as a Nice Size Tub and a Shower. Second Bedroom with Private Bathroom. Enjoy and Embrace the Private Spacious Patio with Tree View. Indoor laundry room on the second floor. Enjoy Award Winning Schools and Resort Style Pools, Spas, Club House, Sport Courts, Shopping, Dining and More! Short Walking Distance to Woodbury Town Center and Easy Access to Local Freeways. Minutes to OC Great Park and Irvine Spectrum.