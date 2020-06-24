All apartments in Irvine
Last updated January 17 2020 at 7:51 PM

124 CHANTILLY

124 Chantilly · No Longer Available
Location

124 Chantilly, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate Bright and Airy Townhome in the Village of Woodbury. One of the Best Locations of Corner Lot in Woodbury with a Beautiful Greenbelt/Tree View from the Living room, Kitchen and Master Bedroom. Two Bedrooms with 2.5 Bathrooms, Two Car Attached Garage. Right Sized Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless-Steel Appliances. Spacious Master Bedroom with View and a Huge Walk-in Closet, as well as a Nice Size Tub and a Shower. Second Bedroom with Private Bathroom. Enjoy and Embrace the Private Spacious Patio with Tree View. Indoor laundry room on the second floor. Enjoy Award Winning Schools and Resort Style Pools, Spas, Club House, Sport Courts, Shopping, Dining and More! Short Walking Distance to Woodbury Town Center and Easy Access to Local Freeways. Minutes to OC Great Park and Irvine Spectrum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 CHANTILLY have any available units?
124 CHANTILLY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 124 CHANTILLY have?
Some of 124 CHANTILLY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 CHANTILLY currently offering any rent specials?
124 CHANTILLY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 CHANTILLY pet-friendly?
No, 124 CHANTILLY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 124 CHANTILLY offer parking?
Yes, 124 CHANTILLY offers parking.
Does 124 CHANTILLY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 CHANTILLY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 CHANTILLY have a pool?
Yes, 124 CHANTILLY has a pool.
Does 124 CHANTILLY have accessible units?
No, 124 CHANTILLY does not have accessible units.
Does 124 CHANTILLY have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 CHANTILLY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 CHANTILLY have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 CHANTILLY does not have units with air conditioning.

