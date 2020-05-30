1234 Scholarship

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table putting green shuffle board bbq/grill

Spacious second floor unit in the prestigious Avenue One community features open living area/floor plan, galley kitchen with granite counter tops, dark wood cabinetry, appliances including refrigerator, and adjacent separate laundry room that includes full size washer and dryer. Large master suite features 2 walk in closets and upgraded master bath with granite counter tops. Secondary bedroom has walk in closet and direct balcony access.

Home features luxurious upgrades including Berber carpet and custom paint. Parking is conveniently located in the structure with 2 side-by-side parking spaces. Community amenities include clubhouse with billiard room, shuffle board, full kitchen and lounge area, meeting room, outdoor BBQs, putting green, fitness center, tot lot, Olympic size pool, indoor half-basketball court, on-site guard. Walking distance to shops, restaurants and entertainment as well as freeway access. Welcome Home!