All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 1234 Scholarship.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
1234 Scholarship
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

1234 Scholarship

1234 Scholarship · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1234 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
putting green
shuffle board
bbq/grill
Spacious second floor unit in the prestigious Avenue One community features open living area/floor plan, galley kitchen with granite counter tops, dark wood cabinetry, appliances including refrigerator, and adjacent separate laundry room that includes full size washer and dryer. Large master suite features 2 walk in closets and upgraded master bath with granite counter tops. Secondary bedroom has walk in closet and direct balcony access.
Home features luxurious upgrades including Berber carpet and custom paint. Parking is conveniently located in the structure with 2 side-by-side parking spaces. Community amenities include clubhouse with billiard room, shuffle board, full kitchen and lounge area, meeting room, outdoor BBQs, putting green, fitness center, tot lot, Olympic size pool, indoor half-basketball court, on-site guard. Walking distance to shops, restaurants and entertainment as well as freeway access. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 Scholarship have any available units?
1234 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1234 Scholarship have?
Some of 1234 Scholarship's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
1234 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 1234 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1234 Scholarship offer parking?
Yes, 1234 Scholarship offers parking.
Does 1234 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1234 Scholarship offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 1234 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 1234 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 1234 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1234 Scholarship has units with dishwashers.
Does 1234 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 1234 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology