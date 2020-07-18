All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

1230 Scholarship

1230 Scholarship · (949) 285-1841
Location

1230 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
business center
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
gym
pool
hot tub
Newer condo in Avenue One complex with excellent location near airport, shopping, entertainment major businesses and UC Irvine. This beautiful condo is on the second floor and features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a private patio. Kitchen is open with beautiful counter tops and cabinets. Property comes with refrigerator and new washer/dryer. Dual pane windows in living room and bedroom. Fantastic community amenities include business center, conference room, large pool with entertainment area, indoor court, spa, fitness center, and indoor party room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 Scholarship have any available units?
1230 Scholarship has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1230 Scholarship have?
Some of 1230 Scholarship's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
1230 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 1230 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1230 Scholarship offer parking?
No, 1230 Scholarship does not offer parking.
Does 1230 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1230 Scholarship offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 1230 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 1230 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 1230 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 Scholarship has units with dishwashers.
Does 1230 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 1230 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.
