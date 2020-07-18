1230 Scholarship

Amenities

Newer condo in Avenue One complex with excellent location near airport, shopping, entertainment major businesses and UC Irvine. This beautiful condo is on the second floor and features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a private patio. Kitchen is open with beautiful counter tops and cabinets. Property comes with refrigerator and new washer/dryer. Dual pane windows in living room and bedroom. Fantastic community amenities include business center, conference room, large pool with entertainment area, indoor court, spa, fitness center, and indoor party room.