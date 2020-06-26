All apartments in Irvine
122 Kestrel

122 Kestrel · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

122 Kestrel, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This magnificent three bedrooms detached home in the heart of Portola Springs offers the most desirable modern open floor plan, elegantly upgraded for maximum comfort and enjoyment with beautiful park and/or mountain view from every room. Premium END UNIT lot with manicured park wrap around side and back with no one behind. The great room is an ideal place to entertain your guests and loved ones. The living room offers a perfect space for family entertainment. Chef's kitchen boasts high-end Bosch appliances, upgraded white cabinetry with diamond white Quartz countertop and backsplash. Dining room opens to the backyard. Second level featured upgraded multi-use loft with built-in cabinet, spacious Master Suite overlooks the park and mountain views, walk-in closet, dual sink vanities, 2 additional bedrooms, another bathroom with tub and double vanities, and a laundry room, including a set of like new Whirlpool washer and dryer. Large 2-car attached garage offers additional storage and convenience. Residents will also benefit from award-winning Irvine schools and enjoy the rich amenities which include: Olympic size heated pools and spas, community room, BBQs, parks, playgrounds, basketball courts and much more. Conveniently located minutes from school, regional parks, trails, shopping malls, and the freeways; only 13 miles from Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Kestrel have any available units?
122 Kestrel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 122 Kestrel have?
Some of 122 Kestrel's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Kestrel currently offering any rent specials?
122 Kestrel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Kestrel pet-friendly?
No, 122 Kestrel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 122 Kestrel offer parking?
Yes, 122 Kestrel offers parking.
Does 122 Kestrel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 Kestrel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Kestrel have a pool?
Yes, 122 Kestrel has a pool.
Does 122 Kestrel have accessible units?
No, 122 Kestrel does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Kestrel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Kestrel has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Kestrel have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Kestrel does not have units with air conditioning.
