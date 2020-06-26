122 Kestrel

Amenities

This magnificent three bedrooms detached home in the heart of Portola Springs offers the most desirable modern open floor plan, elegantly upgraded for maximum comfort and enjoyment with beautiful park and/or mountain view from every room. Premium END UNIT lot with manicured park wrap around side and back with no one behind. The great room is an ideal place to entertain your guests and loved ones. The living room offers a perfect space for family entertainment. Chef's kitchen boasts high-end Bosch appliances, upgraded white cabinetry with diamond white Quartz countertop and backsplash. Dining room opens to the backyard. Second level featured upgraded multi-use loft with built-in cabinet, spacious Master Suite overlooks the park and mountain views, walk-in closet, dual sink vanities, 2 additional bedrooms, another bathroom with tub and double vanities, and a laundry room, including a set of like new Whirlpool washer and dryer. Large 2-car attached garage offers additional storage and convenience. Residents will also benefit from award-winning Irvine schools and enjoy the rich amenities which include: Olympic size heated pools and spas, community room, BBQs, parks, playgrounds, basketball courts and much more. Conveniently located minutes from school, regional parks, trails, shopping malls, and the freeways; only 13 miles from Laguna Beach.