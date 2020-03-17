All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 122 Character.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
122 Character
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM

122 Character

122 Character · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

122 Character, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
pool
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
new construction
Brand new 4 bedroom 4 full bathroom plus large loft detached home in new community Cadence Park Irvine. Brand new refrigerator, washer and dryer equipped. The whole house is powered with solar panels, preinstalled smart features such as smart lock, Wi-Fi controlled thermostat, in-wall dimmers. Walk to state of art new Candence K-8 school. Enjoy unparalleled Great Park neighborhood amenities such as but not limited to: all recreation parks, sport courts, pools etc. Convenient access to Freeways, world class shopping and dinning at Irvine spectrum is few minutes away..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Character have any available units?
122 Character doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 122 Character have?
Some of 122 Character's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Character currently offering any rent specials?
122 Character is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Character pet-friendly?
No, 122 Character is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 122 Character offer parking?
No, 122 Character does not offer parking.
Does 122 Character have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 Character offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Character have a pool?
Yes, 122 Character has a pool.
Does 122 Character have accessible units?
No, 122 Character does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Character have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Character does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Character have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Character does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology