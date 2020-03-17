122 Character

Amenities

Brand new 4 bedroom 4 full bathroom plus large loft detached home in new community Cadence Park Irvine. Brand new refrigerator, washer and dryer equipped. The whole house is powered with solar panels, preinstalled smart features such as smart lock, Wi-Fi controlled thermostat, in-wall dimmers. Walk to state of art new Candence K-8 school. Enjoy unparalleled Great Park neighborhood amenities such as but not limited to: all recreation parks, sport courts, pools etc. Convenient access to Freeways, world class shopping and dinning at Irvine spectrum is few minutes away..