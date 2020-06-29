All apartments in Irvine
122 Cartier Aisle

122 Cartier Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

122 Cartier Aisle, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Light and bright ground level condo in highly sought after Northwood Villas community. Quiet interior location, Backs to open green area with lots of privacy. There is a wrap around backyard out of kitchen and master bedroom, Best location in this complex. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with nearly 1,400 sf living space, New interior paint, Mew laminated wood floor and base board in living room hallway and all bedrooms and New kitchen sink. Washer/dryer and refrigerator are included without warranty, laundry room is separate/inside. One car attached garage and one car detached garage just steps away. HOA features a pool, spa, and clubhouse. This home is within award winning Irvine Unified school district with number One ranked high school-Northwood HIgh-in orange county, Woodbury Town Center, parks and Jeffrey Trail within walking distance, Easy access to the freeway #5/#133.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Cartier Aisle have any available units?
122 Cartier Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 122 Cartier Aisle have?
Some of 122 Cartier Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Cartier Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
122 Cartier Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Cartier Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 122 Cartier Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 122 Cartier Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 122 Cartier Aisle offers parking.
Does 122 Cartier Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 Cartier Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Cartier Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 122 Cartier Aisle has a pool.
Does 122 Cartier Aisle have accessible units?
No, 122 Cartier Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Cartier Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Cartier Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Cartier Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Cartier Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.

