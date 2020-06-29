122 Cartier Aisle

Amenities

Light and bright ground level condo in highly sought after Northwood Villas community. Quiet interior location, Backs to open green area with lots of privacy. There is a wrap around backyard out of kitchen and master bedroom, Best location in this complex. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with nearly 1,400 sf living space, New interior paint, Mew laminated wood floor and base board in living room hallway and all bedrooms and New kitchen sink. Washer/dryer and refrigerator are included without warranty, laundry room is separate/inside. One car attached garage and one car detached garage just steps away. HOA features a pool, spa, and clubhouse. This home is within award winning Irvine Unified school district with number One ranked high school-Northwood HIgh-in orange county, Woodbury Town Center, parks and Jeffrey Trail within walking distance, Easy access to the freeway #5/#133.