All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 1208 Scholarship.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
1208 Scholarship
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

1208 Scholarship

1208 Scholarship · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1208 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This beautifully Upgraded 2 Bd.2 Ba. home is approximately 1,038 sq. ft. This home includes granite counter tops with all black appliances. New hardwood floors and paint throughout. The large open floor plan and large windows brighten the room with great natural light. The master bedroom has two large closets for ample storage. This home also includes two full baths with shower and tubs. Two assigned parking spaces in a gated cover garage as well. The amenities offered include a beautifully remodeled clubhouse and fitness center. Also remodeled in the last year is Olympic sized pool and spa with gazebo and fire pit areas, indoor basketball court, BBQ with picnic area. The owner ownes a storage unit that can be rented seprately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Scholarship have any available units?
1208 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1208 Scholarship have?
Some of 1208 Scholarship's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 1208 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1208 Scholarship offer parking?
Yes, 1208 Scholarship offers parking.
Does 1208 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Scholarship does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 1208 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 1208 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 1208 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 Scholarship has units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology