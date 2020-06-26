1208 Scholarship

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This beautifully Upgraded 2 Bd.2 Ba. home is approximately 1,038 sq. ft. This home includes granite counter tops with all black appliances. New hardwood floors and paint throughout. The large open floor plan and large windows brighten the room with great natural light. The master bedroom has two large closets for ample storage. This home also includes two full baths with shower and tubs. Two assigned parking spaces in a gated cover garage as well. The amenities offered include a beautifully remodeled clubhouse and fitness center. Also remodeled in the last year is Olympic sized pool and spa with gazebo and fire pit areas, indoor basketball court, BBQ with picnic area. The owner ownes a storage unit that can be rented seprately.