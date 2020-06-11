All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 19 2019 at 10:19 PM

120 Rockefeller - 1

120 Rockefeller · No Longer Available
Location

120 Rockefeller, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Newer Manhattan Residence 1 corner end unit with open view from the marvelous wrap-a-round terrace and steps to the pool, park and clubhouse, featuring approximately 1,825 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, with a lovely entrance court yard and 2 bay garage with direct access. Home includes European cabinetry with stylish custom Corian counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances and custom shades.The 8,000 square-foot clubhouse / recreation center provides you with a bounty of amenities such as two Jr. Olympic saline pool, three outdoor Jacuzzi / spas, barbecue pavilion, state-of-the-art health fitness center, one outdoor half-basketball court and one pickle ball court.(http://www.cpwliving.com/amenities.aspx). Live in Orange County's newest, resort-style and recreational Oasis master planned community...The Central Park West.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Rockefeller - 1 have any available units?
120 Rockefeller - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 120 Rockefeller - 1 have?
Some of 120 Rockefeller - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Rockefeller - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
120 Rockefeller - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Rockefeller - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 120 Rockefeller - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 120 Rockefeller - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 120 Rockefeller - 1 offers parking.
Does 120 Rockefeller - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Rockefeller - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Rockefeller - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 120 Rockefeller - 1 has a pool.
Does 120 Rockefeller - 1 have accessible units?
No, 120 Rockefeller - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Rockefeller - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Rockefeller - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Rockefeller - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 120 Rockefeller - 1 has units with air conditioning.
