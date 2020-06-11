120 Rockefeller - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Newer Manhattan Residence 1 corner end unit with open view from the marvelous wrap-a-round terrace and steps to the pool, park and clubhouse, featuring approximately 1,825 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, with a lovely entrance court yard and 2 bay garage with direct access. Home includes European cabinetry with stylish custom Corian counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances and custom shades.The 8,000 square-foot clubhouse / recreation center provides you with a bounty of amenities such as two Jr. Olympic saline pool, three outdoor Jacuzzi / spas, barbecue pavilion, state-of-the-art health fitness center, one outdoor half-basketball court and one pickle ball court.(http://www.cpwliving.com/amenities.aspx). Live in Orange County's newest, resort-style and recreational Oasis master planned community...The Central Park West.