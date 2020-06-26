All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 12 Comiso.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
12 Comiso
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:14 PM

12 Comiso

12 Comiso · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12 Comiso, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single family residence at West park in Irvine. Home features double door entry, very bright living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Kitchen has white quartz counter top, new faucet, and lots of cabinets for storage. The dining room has high ceilings and a sliding door to the side yard. Upstairs master suite with vaulted ceiling, duel sink and large window in master bath with walk-in closet. Backyard has newly landscaped. The 2 car direct access garage with driveway for multiple car parking. Community equipped with great amenities: parks, pool and sports courts. Great schools near by with very convenient shopping plazas around.
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single family residence at West park in Irvine. Home features double door entry, very bright living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Kitchen has white quartz counter top, new faucet, and lots of cabinets for storage. The dining room has high ceilings and a sliding door to the side yard. Upstairs master suite with vaulted ceiling, duel sink and large window in master bath with walk-in closet. Backyard has newly landscaped. The 2 car direct access garage with driveway for multiple car parking. Community equipped with great amenities: parks, pool and sports courts. Great schools near by with very convenient shopping plazas around.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Comiso have any available units?
12 Comiso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 12 Comiso have?
Some of 12 Comiso's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Comiso currently offering any rent specials?
12 Comiso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Comiso pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Comiso is pet friendly.
Does 12 Comiso offer parking?
Yes, 12 Comiso offers parking.
Does 12 Comiso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Comiso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Comiso have a pool?
Yes, 12 Comiso has a pool.
Does 12 Comiso have accessible units?
Yes, 12 Comiso has accessible units.
Does 12 Comiso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Comiso has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Comiso have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12 Comiso has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology