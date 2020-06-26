Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single family residence at West park in Irvine. Home features double door entry, very bright living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Kitchen has white quartz counter top, new faucet, and lots of cabinets for storage. The dining room has high ceilings and a sliding door to the side yard. Upstairs master suite with vaulted ceiling, duel sink and large window in master bath with walk-in closet. Backyard has newly landscaped. The 2 car direct access garage with driveway for multiple car parking. Community equipped with great amenities: parks, pool and sports courts. Great schools near by with very convenient shopping plazas around.
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single family residence at West park in Irvine. Home features double door entry, very bright living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Kitchen has white quartz counter top, new faucet, and lots of cabinets for storage. The dining room has high ceilings and a sliding door to the side yard. Upstairs master suite with vaulted ceiling, duel sink and large window in master bath with walk-in closet. Backyard has newly landscaped. The 2 car direct access garage with driveway for multiple car parking. Community equipped with great amenities: parks, pool and sports courts. Great schools near by with very convenient shopping plazas around.