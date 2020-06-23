All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

119 Greenmoor

119 Greenmoor · No Longer Available
Location

119 Greenmoor, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
racquetball court
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
This Cape Cod-style home is an excellent opportunity in the fabulous Laurels community in Woodbridge. With an open floorplan, fireplace, and lots of natural light, you’ll love for many years to come. The kitchen features recessed lighting, immaculate stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar that opens into the living area. The master bathroom has been fully upgraded with organizers and a mirrored closet door. Both bathrooms upstairs provide large linen closets to provide plenty of storage. Woodbridge is an excellent community to live in with dozens of parks and community swimming pools (including an adult-only pool). There is also ready access to tennis, basketball, and racquetball courts, as well as North and South Lake Beach Club lagoons. This home is also conveniently in the heart of Irvine near The District, Diamond Jamboree, The Market Place, Parks, Retail Shops, and easy access to Freeways. Go to 24hourpm.com/rentals to apply or contact Eric at eric@24hourpm.com or 949-409-8585.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Greenmoor have any available units?
119 Greenmoor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 119 Greenmoor have?
Some of 119 Greenmoor's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Greenmoor currently offering any rent specials?
119 Greenmoor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Greenmoor pet-friendly?
No, 119 Greenmoor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 119 Greenmoor offer parking?
No, 119 Greenmoor does not offer parking.
Does 119 Greenmoor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Greenmoor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Greenmoor have a pool?
Yes, 119 Greenmoor has a pool.
Does 119 Greenmoor have accessible units?
No, 119 Greenmoor does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Greenmoor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Greenmoor has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Greenmoor have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Greenmoor does not have units with air conditioning.

