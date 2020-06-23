119 Greenmoor

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool racquetball court basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court pool racquetball court tennis court

This Cape Cod-style home is an excellent opportunity in the fabulous Laurels community in Woodbridge. With an open floorplan, fireplace, and lots of natural light, you’ll love for many years to come. The kitchen features recessed lighting, immaculate stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar that opens into the living area. The master bathroom has been fully upgraded with organizers and a mirrored closet door. Both bathrooms upstairs provide large linen closets to provide plenty of storage. Woodbridge is an excellent community to live in with dozens of parks and community swimming pools (including an adult-only pool). There is also ready access to tennis, basketball, and racquetball courts, as well as North and South Lake Beach Club lagoons. This home is also conveniently in the heart of Irvine near The District, Diamond Jamboree, The Market Place, Parks, Retail Shops, and easy access to Freeways. Go to 24hourpm.com/rentals to apply or contact Eric at eric@24hourpm.com or 949-409-8585.