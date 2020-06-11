All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

118 Rockefeller

118 Rockefeller · (949) 683-8081
Location

118 Rockefeller, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2290 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Highly upgraded Manhattan townhome residence 3 in the modern chic enclave of Central Park West. Prime private end unit location looking at the newly built second park and pool of the community. Open floor plan with 23 foot ceilings in main living area, offers 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, custom california closets in master and second bedroom, gorgeous crystal chandelier with lift, beautiful white Spanish tile, upgraded carpet, large loft with magnificent views of mountains and the third bedroom away from the master, perfect for a teenager, in-laws or your guests.
Custom cabinets and epoxy flooring inside the 2 car garage. This unit is simply the best of Manhattan.
The 8,000 square foot community center features two junior Olympic saline pool, three outdoor Jacuzzi/spas, state of the art health fitness center, one outdoor basketball court and one pickle ball court. Walking distance to to Park place shopping and entertainment center with excellent restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Rockefeller have any available units?
118 Rockefeller has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 118 Rockefeller have?
Some of 118 Rockefeller's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Rockefeller currently offering any rent specials?
118 Rockefeller isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Rockefeller pet-friendly?
No, 118 Rockefeller is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 118 Rockefeller offer parking?
Yes, 118 Rockefeller does offer parking.
Does 118 Rockefeller have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Rockefeller does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Rockefeller have a pool?
Yes, 118 Rockefeller has a pool.
Does 118 Rockefeller have accessible units?
No, 118 Rockefeller does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Rockefeller have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Rockefeller has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Rockefeller have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Rockefeller does not have units with air conditioning.
