118 Rockefeller

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Highly upgraded Manhattan townhome residence 3 in the modern chic enclave of Central Park West. Prime private end unit location looking at the newly built second park and pool of the community. Open floor plan with 23 foot ceilings in main living area, offers 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, custom california closets in master and second bedroom, gorgeous crystal chandelier with lift, beautiful white Spanish tile, upgraded carpet, large loft with magnificent views of mountains and the third bedroom away from the master, perfect for a teenager, in-laws or your guests.

Custom cabinets and epoxy flooring inside the 2 car garage. This unit is simply the best of Manhattan.

The 8,000 square foot community center features two junior Olympic saline pool, three outdoor Jacuzzi/spas, state of the art health fitness center, one outdoor basketball court and one pickle ball court. Walking distance to to Park place shopping and entertainment center with excellent restaurants.