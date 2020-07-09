All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

118 Espina

118 Espina · No Longer Available
Location

118 Espina, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 3 baths single family house located at Piedmont neighborhood in the Eastwood community, one bedroom and 1 bath downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs. The house is the best location in the Eastwood Village, close to park and school,a big size yard for kids. open kitchen with granite counters, vented cooking exhaust, microwave, professional gas cook top and convection oven. Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools. Nearby resort like Amenities, including Club House, Pools, Spas, Tot lots, Parks, Picnic Areas with BBQ Grills, Sport Courts and much more! Close to shopping, restaurants, freeways. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Espina have any available units?
118 Espina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 118 Espina have?
Some of 118 Espina's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Espina currently offering any rent specials?
118 Espina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Espina pet-friendly?
No, 118 Espina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 118 Espina offer parking?
Yes, 118 Espina offers parking.
Does 118 Espina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Espina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Espina have a pool?
Yes, 118 Espina has a pool.
Does 118 Espina have accessible units?
No, 118 Espina does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Espina have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Espina does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Espina have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Espina does not have units with air conditioning.

