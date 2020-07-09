118 Espina

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 3 baths single family house located at Piedmont neighborhood in the Eastwood community, one bedroom and 1 bath downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs. The house is the best location in the Eastwood Village, close to park and school,a big size yard for kids. open kitchen with granite counters, vented cooking exhaust, microwave, professional gas cook top and convection oven. Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools. Nearby resort like Amenities, including Club House, Pools, Spas, Tot lots, Parks, Picnic Areas with BBQ Grills, Sport Courts and much more! Close to shopping, restaurants, freeways. A MUST SEE!