118 Catalonia

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous 4 Bed and 3 bath + Loft home in the very prestigious quiet enclave of Portola Springs in Irvine. Premium lot location, with greenery, openness and a beautiful walking trail just behind the house. Fabulous, open floor plan with "Great-Room" concept that provides plenty of room for entertaining. Formal dining and living area, that features a harmonious Feng-Shui design. Gourmet Chef's kitchen featuring stainless steel GE Monogram appliances including a built-in refrigerator, Granite counters, upgraded cabinets, full designer tile back-splash & stainless steel sink. Upstairs has a luxurious master suite featuring bathroom with dual sinks, separate tub & shower. The 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms are large, well appointed and sharing a Jack & Jill bathroom. Closet have been professionally designed by California Closets. The upstairs loft has a built-in office and entertainment area. Energy efficient features include plantation wood shutters, ceiling fans, a tank-less water heater and a water-softener. The exterior has fully landscaped back & front yards

features a travertine tile patio, water fountains, landscape lighting & a custom made Awning. This house comes with 4 HD-TV already mounted.

The house is located within a short distance of Award winning Irvine schools. HOA amenities include pools, parks & tennis courts. Very quiet and private street with green hills just behind the neighborhood, This house is amazing, move in ready and is A Must See.