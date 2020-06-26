All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
118 Catalonia
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:55 PM

118 Catalonia

118 Catalonia · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

118 Catalonia, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 4 Bed and 3 bath + Loft home in the very prestigious quiet enclave of Portola Springs in Irvine. Premium lot location, with greenery, openness and a beautiful walking trail just behind the house. Fabulous, open floor plan with "Great-Room" concept that provides plenty of room for entertaining. Formal dining and living area, that features a harmonious Feng-Shui design. Gourmet Chef's kitchen featuring stainless steel GE Monogram appliances including a built-in refrigerator, Granite counters, upgraded cabinets, full designer tile back-splash & stainless steel sink. Upstairs has a luxurious master suite featuring bathroom with dual sinks, separate tub & shower. The 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms are large, well appointed and sharing a Jack & Jill bathroom. Closet have been professionally designed by California Closets. The upstairs loft has a built-in office and entertainment area. Energy efficient features include plantation wood shutters, ceiling fans, a tank-less water heater and a water-softener. The exterior has fully landscaped back & front yards
features a travertine tile patio, water fountains, landscape lighting & a custom made Awning. This house comes with 4 HD-TV already mounted.
The house is located within a short distance of Award winning Irvine schools. HOA amenities include pools, parks & tennis courts. Very quiet and private street with green hills just behind the neighborhood, This house is amazing, move in ready and is A Must See.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Catalonia have any available units?
118 Catalonia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 118 Catalonia have?
Some of 118 Catalonia's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Catalonia currently offering any rent specials?
118 Catalonia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Catalonia pet-friendly?
No, 118 Catalonia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 118 Catalonia offer parking?
Yes, 118 Catalonia offers parking.
Does 118 Catalonia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Catalonia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Catalonia have a pool?
Yes, 118 Catalonia has a pool.
Does 118 Catalonia have accessible units?
No, 118 Catalonia does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Catalonia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Catalonia has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Catalonia have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Catalonia does not have units with air conditioning.
