116 Orchard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym game room parking pool garage

3D Virtual Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bASBNZss9UU&mls=1

Nestled in the quiet Village of Orange Tree, this is the home you have been waiting for. True detached SFR on a single level with two bedrooms, one bathroom, two car attached garage, and a low maintenance patio with trex deck. No interior steps. Fully remodeled and move in ready. Kitchen features a 36 inch commercial style range, direct vent hood, Quartz counter tops, and soft close white cabinetry. Real hardwood floors, new designer carpet, smooth ceilings, recessed LED lighting and double pane windows throughout. Large cedar lined walk in closet in the master. Excellent open layout and flow. Light and bright with greenbelt views from both bedrooms. This location is ideal for everyone. The over sized garage measures 456 sqft. Walking distance to Oak Creek Golf Course, Irvine Valley College and local restaurants. Property is assigned to highly rated Woodbridge High School. There are also 2 community pools / spas, game room and a gym within walking distance. Very easy access to the I-5 freeway and the 133. Nothing left to do here but move in. Pets might be okay depending on the breed and size. Property is also for sale. Renter's Insurance will be required. Tenant is responsible for the first $100 of repairs.