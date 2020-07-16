All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 116 Orchard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
116 Orchard
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:10 AM

116 Orchard

116 Orchard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

116 Orchard, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
3D Virtual Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bASBNZss9UU&mls=1
Nestled in the quiet Village of Orange Tree, this is the home you have been waiting for. True detached SFR on a single level with two bedrooms, one bathroom, two car attached garage, and a low maintenance patio with trex deck. No interior steps. Fully remodeled and move in ready. Kitchen features a 36 inch commercial style range, direct vent hood, Quartz counter tops, and soft close white cabinetry. Real hardwood floors, new designer carpet, smooth ceilings, recessed LED lighting and double pane windows throughout. Large cedar lined walk in closet in the master. Excellent open layout and flow. Light and bright with greenbelt views from both bedrooms. This location is ideal for everyone. The over sized garage measures 456 sqft. Walking distance to Oak Creek Golf Course, Irvine Valley College and local restaurants. Property is assigned to highly rated Woodbridge High School. There are also 2 community pools / spas, game room and a gym within walking distance. Very easy access to the I-5 freeway and the 133. Nothing left to do here but move in. Pets might be okay depending on the breed and size. Property is also for sale. Renter's Insurance will be required. Tenant is responsible for the first $100 of repairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Orchard have any available units?
116 Orchard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 116 Orchard have?
Some of 116 Orchard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Orchard currently offering any rent specials?
116 Orchard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Orchard pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Orchard is pet friendly.
Does 116 Orchard offer parking?
Yes, 116 Orchard offers parking.
Does 116 Orchard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Orchard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Orchard have a pool?
Yes, 116 Orchard has a pool.
Does 116 Orchard have accessible units?
No, 116 Orchard does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Orchard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Orchard has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Orchard have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Orchard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology