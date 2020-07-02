115 Stanford Court

Amenities

Welcome to the nice neighborhood of Princeton Townhomes, Irvine. This charming 2 bedrooms home is located in one of the best areas in University Town Center. Spacious living room with fireplace, high ceiling, and natural light. Kitchen has a convenient breakfast bar. Dining area has a French door that opens to a large backyard. Direct access to garage. Both bedrooms are on the second floor. Many upgrade : new carpet, new kitchen faucet, new shower room faucet, new Kohler toilets, new medicine carbinet, new lightings, resurface shower stall in bathroom and kitchen sink, Mexican Clay Pavers restoration, freshly painted and more. Enjoy the convenient location to parks, restaurants, shopping center and freeways I-405 and I-5. Short distance to UCI, Trader Joe's, and Target. Amenities include association pool, spa and tennis courts.