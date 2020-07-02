All apartments in Irvine
115 Stanford Court

115 Stanford Court · No Longer Available
Location

115 Stanford Court, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to the nice neighborhood of Princeton Townhomes, Irvine. This charming 2 bedrooms home is located in one of the best areas in University Town Center. Spacious living room with fireplace, high ceiling, and natural light. Kitchen has a convenient breakfast bar. Dining area has a French door that opens to a large backyard. Direct access to garage. Both bedrooms are on the second floor. Many upgrade : new carpet, new kitchen faucet, new shower room faucet, new Kohler toilets, new medicine carbinet, new lightings, resurface shower stall in bathroom and kitchen sink, Mexican Clay Pavers restoration, freshly painted and more. Enjoy the convenient location to parks, restaurants, shopping center and freeways I-405 and I-5. Short distance to UCI, Trader Joe's, and Target. Amenities include association pool, spa and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Stanford Court have any available units?
115 Stanford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 115 Stanford Court have?
Some of 115 Stanford Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Stanford Court currently offering any rent specials?
115 Stanford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Stanford Court pet-friendly?
No, 115 Stanford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 115 Stanford Court offer parking?
Yes, 115 Stanford Court offers parking.
Does 115 Stanford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Stanford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Stanford Court have a pool?
Yes, 115 Stanford Court has a pool.
Does 115 Stanford Court have accessible units?
No, 115 Stanford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Stanford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Stanford Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Stanford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Stanford Court does not have units with air conditioning.

