114 Meander

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher parking microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This house is move in condition everything is like new. the homeowner lived in this house just couple months, there are 4 bedroom and one bedroom downstairs with a full bath. 10 foot ceiling in whole downstairs. kitchen open to family room big island with granite countertop Kitchenaid appliances. also has pantry room. family room has built-in TV entertainment cabinetry, three bedroom upstairs, individual laundry room with sink & cabinetry. the mater bathroom bug bath tub dual sinks large walking closet. California room at back yard provide privacy, whole back yard installed brick paver clean and easy maintain.