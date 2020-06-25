All apartments in Irvine
114 Meander
Last updated April 22 2019 at 1:35 AM

114 Meander

114 Meander · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

114 Meander, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
microwave
bathtub
This house is move in condition everything is like new. the homeowner lived in this house just couple months, there are 4 bedroom and one bedroom downstairs with a full bath. 10 foot ceiling in whole downstairs. kitchen open to family room big island with granite countertop Kitchenaid appliances. also has pantry room. family room has built-in TV entertainment cabinetry, three bedroom upstairs, individual laundry room with sink & cabinetry. the mater bathroom bug bath tub dual sinks large walking closet. California room at back yard provide privacy, whole back yard installed brick paver clean and easy maintain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Meander have any available units?
114 Meander doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 114 Meander have?
Some of 114 Meander's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Meander currently offering any rent specials?
114 Meander is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Meander pet-friendly?
No, 114 Meander is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 114 Meander offer parking?
Yes, 114 Meander offers parking.
Does 114 Meander have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Meander does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Meander have a pool?
No, 114 Meander does not have a pool.
Does 114 Meander have accessible units?
No, 114 Meander does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Meander have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Meander has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Meander have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Meander does not have units with air conditioning.
