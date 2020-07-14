113 Windswept

Amenities

Newer single family home built in 2017 - FOUR bedrooms/THREE bathrooms, including a large upstairs LOFT. This beautiful home has the new OPEN FLOOR PLAN with a spacious outdoor CALIFORNIA ROOM. Elegantly large (18 x 36) modern tiles throughout the first floor that stretches into the California room as well. In addition, there is a private front porch downstairs and large balcony upstairs. There is a 2 car attached garage with own separate driveway. STUNNING GOURMET KITCHEN features solid upgraded Ceaser stone counters on both back and large center island, with a full custom modern backslash. Bosch cook-top, built in stainless steel microwave, dishwasher, and under-cabinet task lighting. FABULOUS OPEN/FLOWING FLOOR PLAN with first floor full bedroom/bathroom with upgraded finishes. LUXURIOUS MASTER BEDROOM includes dual vanities with upgraded Ceaser stone counters. Master bathroom features separate soaking tub and stand up shower enclosure with beautiful modern upgraded tiles from floor to ceiling, Separate large upstairs laundry room. ENJOY RESORT-STYLE AMENITIES SUCH AS POOLS, SPAS, SOFTBALL/SOCCER FIELDS AND PRIVATE TENNIS COURTS. Walking distance to nearby children's playground with BBQ/Picnic areas. The rent includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.