All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 113 Windswept.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
113 Windswept
Last updated December 14 2019 at 4:10 AM

113 Windswept

113 Windswept · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

113 Windswept, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Newer single family home built in 2017 - FOUR bedrooms/THREE bathrooms, including a large upstairs LOFT. This beautiful home has the new OPEN FLOOR PLAN with a spacious outdoor CALIFORNIA ROOM. Elegantly large (18 x 36) modern tiles throughout the first floor that stretches into the California room as well. In addition, there is a private front porch downstairs and large balcony upstairs. There is a 2 car attached garage with own separate driveway. STUNNING GOURMET KITCHEN features solid upgraded Ceaser stone counters on both back and large center island, with a full custom modern backslash. Bosch cook-top, built in stainless steel microwave, dishwasher, and under-cabinet task lighting. FABULOUS OPEN/FLOWING FLOOR PLAN with first floor full bedroom/bathroom with upgraded finishes. LUXURIOUS MASTER BEDROOM includes dual vanities with upgraded Ceaser stone counters. Master bathroom features separate soaking tub and stand up shower enclosure with beautiful modern upgraded tiles from floor to ceiling, Separate large upstairs laundry room. ENJOY RESORT-STYLE AMENITIES SUCH AS POOLS, SPAS, SOFTBALL/SOCCER FIELDS AND PRIVATE TENNIS COURTS. Walking distance to nearby children's playground with BBQ/Picnic areas. The rent includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Windswept have any available units?
113 Windswept doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 113 Windswept have?
Some of 113 Windswept's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Windswept currently offering any rent specials?
113 Windswept is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Windswept pet-friendly?
No, 113 Windswept is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 113 Windswept offer parking?
Yes, 113 Windswept offers parking.
Does 113 Windswept have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 Windswept offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Windswept have a pool?
Yes, 113 Windswept has a pool.
Does 113 Windswept have accessible units?
No, 113 Windswept does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Windswept have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Windswept has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Windswept have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Windswept does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology