113 Fisher

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Single family house for lease $4200 per month - Property Id: 201635



Beautiful Marin community detached condo home with an L-shaped large yard. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, highly upgraded. wood flooring throughout the home, first floor and second floor, with quality furniture. First time to rent out. The landlord chooses everything the best to equip the home. There is an ensuite bedroom downstairs, the second floor has a master bedroom and 2 other good size rooms. This home can also be leased out without furniture, and it has a washer, dryer, fridge. Walk to the Eastwood Elementary school and parks. Prime quiet location.



For showing and further information Contact Frank Prados, leasing agent in Irvine



phone: 949-668-2121

