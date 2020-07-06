All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

113 Fisher

113 Fisher · No Longer Available
Location

113 Fisher, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single family house for lease $4200 per month - Property Id: 201635

Beautiful Marin community detached condo home with an L-shaped large yard. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, highly upgraded. wood flooring throughout the home, first floor and second floor, with quality furniture. First time to rent out. The landlord chooses everything the best to equip the home. There is an ensuite bedroom downstairs, the second floor has a master bedroom and 2 other good size rooms. This home can also be leased out without furniture, and it has a washer, dryer, fridge. Walk to the Eastwood Elementary school and parks. Prime quiet location.

For showing and further information Contact Frank Prados, leasing agent in Irvine

phone: 949-668-2121
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201635
Property Id 201635

(RLNE5455756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Fisher have any available units?
113 Fisher doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 113 Fisher have?
Some of 113 Fisher's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Fisher currently offering any rent specials?
113 Fisher is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Fisher pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Fisher is pet friendly.
Does 113 Fisher offer parking?
No, 113 Fisher does not offer parking.
Does 113 Fisher have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 Fisher offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Fisher have a pool?
No, 113 Fisher does not have a pool.
Does 113 Fisher have accessible units?
No, 113 Fisher does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Fisher have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Fisher has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Fisher have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Fisher does not have units with air conditioning.

