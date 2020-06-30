All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 113 Espina.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
113 Espina
Last updated March 5 2020 at 11:57 AM

113 Espina

113 Espina · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

113 Espina, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
new construction
Model perfect 4 bedrooms 3 baths home in Eastwood village of Piedmont Residence Plan 1. Highly Upgraded Procelain Tile in Living Space and Kitchen Area. Main Floor Suite. LED lighting throughout significantly reduces operating, maintenance and cooling costs. Gourmet kitchen with stainless-steel appliances including Stainless Refrigerator. Spacious laundry Room with brand new Washer and Dryer. Master bedroom with spacious walk-in closet. Award winning Irvine schools including brand new Elementary school. The house is walking distance to Club House, Pools, Parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Espina have any available units?
113 Espina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 113 Espina have?
Some of 113 Espina's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Espina currently offering any rent specials?
113 Espina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Espina pet-friendly?
No, 113 Espina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 113 Espina offer parking?
Yes, 113 Espina offers parking.
Does 113 Espina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 Espina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Espina have a pool?
Yes, 113 Espina has a pool.
Does 113 Espina have accessible units?
No, 113 Espina does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Espina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Espina has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Espina have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Espina does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology