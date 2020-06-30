113 Espina

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool new construction

Model perfect 4 bedrooms 3 baths home in Eastwood village of Piedmont Residence Plan 1. Highly Upgraded Procelain Tile in Living Space and Kitchen Area. Main Floor Suite. LED lighting throughout significantly reduces operating, maintenance and cooling costs. Gourmet kitchen with stainless-steel appliances including Stainless Refrigerator. Spacious laundry Room with brand new Washer and Dryer. Master bedroom with spacious walk-in closet. Award winning Irvine schools including brand new Elementary school. The house is walking distance to Club House, Pools, Parks.