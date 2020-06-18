All apartments in Irvine
112 Tubeflower
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:15 AM

112 Tubeflower

112 Tubeflower · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

112 Tubeflower, Irvine, CA 92618
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
ice maker
Just bring a toothbrush! That’s all you’ll need to live in this immaculate, fully furnished home in the dreamy, safe city of Irvine, overlooking the luscious green of the Great Park, so all you have to worry about are all the different ways you’re going to make the most of this vacation! From a computer to a gourmet coffee maker, this home has been beautifully decorated with everything you may need: TV, bedding, cookware, dishes, and even napkins! The main floor bedroom is equipped with a desk and computer. Upstairs, relax and take a break in the spacious master bedroom, separated from the other two bedrooms, or take in the breathtaking park view from the smaller room. With its fabulous private backyard, location across the street from numerous parks, and walking distance to the 30+ sports courts of the Great Park, all ages will be able to find something for them here and enjoy an outdoor lifestyle. Boasting a resort-like pool, spa, and versatile BBQ area–all in top condition—this home’s community is one of the best and will provide you with everything you need to take the vacation home, right to your door. With its short distance to the ocean, UC Irvine, the airport, hospitals, freeways, shopping, and entertainment, the prime location of this house makes it one of the best options for your stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Tubeflower have any available units?
112 Tubeflower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 112 Tubeflower have?
Some of 112 Tubeflower's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Tubeflower currently offering any rent specials?
112 Tubeflower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Tubeflower pet-friendly?
No, 112 Tubeflower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 112 Tubeflower offer parking?
Yes, 112 Tubeflower offers parking.
Does 112 Tubeflower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Tubeflower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Tubeflower have a pool?
Yes, 112 Tubeflower has a pool.
Does 112 Tubeflower have accessible units?
No, 112 Tubeflower does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Tubeflower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Tubeflower has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Tubeflower have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Tubeflower does not have units with air conditioning.
