112 Tubeflower

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool hot tub bbq/grill ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Just bring a toothbrush! That’s all you’ll need to live in this immaculate, fully furnished home in the dreamy, safe city of Irvine, overlooking the luscious green of the Great Park, so all you have to worry about are all the different ways you’re going to make the most of this vacation! From a computer to a gourmet coffee maker, this home has been beautifully decorated with everything you may need: TV, bedding, cookware, dishes, and even napkins! The main floor bedroom is equipped with a desk and computer. Upstairs, relax and take a break in the spacious master bedroom, separated from the other two bedrooms, or take in the breathtaking park view from the smaller room. With its fabulous private backyard, location across the street from numerous parks, and walking distance to the 30+ sports courts of the Great Park, all ages will be able to find something for them here and enjoy an outdoor lifestyle. Boasting a resort-like pool, spa, and versatile BBQ area–all in top condition—this home’s community is one of the best and will provide you with everything you need to take the vacation home, right to your door. With its short distance to the ocean, UC Irvine, the airport, hospitals, freeways, shopping, and entertainment, the prime location of this house makes it one of the best options for your stay.