Irvine, CA
1114 Scholarship
Last updated June 22 2020 at 11:58 AM

1114 Scholarship

1114 Scholarship · (949) 791-8160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1114 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
This condominium is located in the elite gated community of Avenue One Community in Irvine, New Port Beach border. Fantastic central location, this property is at the prime of the Irvine Financial District, very close to the John Wayne Airport, New Port Beach, Corona Del Mar, UCI, The District, 55/405/73/5 freeways. The home has 2 bedrooms (1 master), 2 full bathrooms with granite countertops. The master bedroom has a walk-in-closet and a full bathroom. The floor plan of the home is very spacious and each room is very well lit with natural sunlight. The kitchen has plenty of storage and granite countertops. The home is on the first floor, at a very close proximity to the 2 side by side assigned parking spaces which makes this home even more desirable. UCI has shuttle service close by for the students. This community offers luxurious resort style pool, recreation center with a gym, indoor basket ball courts, tennis courts, a chic clubhouse with shuffle boards, tv, kitchenette alongside community market place with very popular cafés and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Scholarship have any available units?
1114 Scholarship has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1114 Scholarship have?
Some of 1114 Scholarship's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 1114 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1114 Scholarship offer parking?
Yes, 1114 Scholarship offers parking.
Does 1114 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Scholarship does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 1114 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 1114 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 1114 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1114 Scholarship has units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 1114 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.
