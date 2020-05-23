1114 Scholarship

Amenities

This condominium is located in the elite gated community of Avenue One Community in Irvine, New Port Beach border. Fantastic central location, this property is at the prime of the Irvine Financial District, very close to the John Wayne Airport, New Port Beach, Corona Del Mar, UCI, The District, 55/405/73/5 freeways. The home has 2 bedrooms (1 master), 2 full bathrooms with granite countertops. The master bedroom has a walk-in-closet and a full bathroom. The floor plan of the home is very spacious and each room is very well lit with natural sunlight. The kitchen has plenty of storage and granite countertops. The home is on the first floor, at a very close proximity to the 2 side by side assigned parking spaces which makes this home even more desirable. UCI has shuttle service close by for the students. This community offers luxurious resort style pool, recreation center with a gym, indoor basket ball courts, tennis courts, a chic clubhouse with shuffle boards, tv, kitchenette alongside community market place with very popular cafés and restaurants.