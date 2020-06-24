All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
1101 Solvay Aisle
1101 Solvay Aisle

1101 Solvay Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

1101 Solvay Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful and well-appointed home in the heart of Irvine! Located in central Orange County; close to Southern California’s
beautiful beaches, premier shopping, Disneyland, and airport. 5 Minutes to the 5 & 405 & 55 Freeway. Across The Crossroads
Shopping Center & 5 Minutes to Irvine Spectrum. -Central air &, Fireplace -Bright & Open Spacious living room with Open
Kitchen and Vaulted ceilings. -Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included -Excellent Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools. (Popular
Plaza Vista Elementary) This lovely 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom home is light and bright with plantation shutters and neutral custom
colors and accents throughout. Spacious open living area, fireplace, and views of community amenities overlooking the balcony.
Comfortably sleeps 4; roomy master bedroom, walk-in closet, and attached private bathroom, guest bedroom with closet.
Attached single-door 2 car garage with inside washer and dryer for laundry. Fantastic community association with numerous
amenities to explore: swimming pools, barbecue areas, tennis courts, and play area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Solvay Aisle have any available units?
1101 Solvay Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1101 Solvay Aisle have?
Some of 1101 Solvay Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Solvay Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Solvay Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Solvay Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 1101 Solvay Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1101 Solvay Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 1101 Solvay Aisle offers parking.
Does 1101 Solvay Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1101 Solvay Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Solvay Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 1101 Solvay Aisle has a pool.
Does 1101 Solvay Aisle have accessible units?
No, 1101 Solvay Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Solvay Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 Solvay Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 Solvay Aisle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1101 Solvay Aisle has units with air conditioning.
