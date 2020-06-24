1101 Solvay Aisle

Amenities
Beautiful and well-appointed home in the heart of Irvine! Located in central Orange County; close to Southern California’s
beautiful beaches, premier shopping, Disneyland, and airport. 5 Minutes to the 5 & 405 & 55 Freeway. Across The Crossroads
Shopping Center & 5 Minutes to Irvine Spectrum. -Central air &, Fireplace -Bright & Open Spacious living room with Open
Kitchen and Vaulted ceilings. -Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included -Excellent Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools. (Popular
Plaza Vista Elementary) This lovely 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom home is light and bright with plantation shutters and neutral custom
colors and accents throughout. Spacious open living area, fireplace, and views of community amenities overlooking the balcony.
Comfortably sleeps 4; roomy master bedroom, walk-in closet, and attached private bathroom, guest bedroom with closet.
Attached single-door 2 car garage with inside washer and dryer for laundry. Fantastic community association with numerous
amenities to explore: swimming pools, barbecue areas, tennis courts, and play area.