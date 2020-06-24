1101 Solvay Aisle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Beautiful and well-appointed home in the heart of Irvine! Located in central Orange County; close to Southern California’s

beautiful beaches, premier shopping, Disneyland, and airport. 5 Minutes to the 5 & 405 & 55 Freeway. Across The Crossroads

Shopping Center & 5 Minutes to Irvine Spectrum. -Central air &, Fireplace -Bright & Open Spacious living room with Open

Kitchen and Vaulted ceilings. -Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included -Excellent Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools. (Popular

Plaza Vista Elementary) This lovely 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom home is light and bright with plantation shutters and neutral custom

colors and accents throughout. Spacious open living area, fireplace, and views of community amenities overlooking the balcony.

Comfortably sleeps 4; roomy master bedroom, walk-in closet, and attached private bathroom, guest bedroom with closet.

Attached single-door 2 car garage with inside washer and dryer for laundry. Fantastic community association with numerous

amenities to explore: swimming pools, barbecue areas, tennis courts, and play area.