Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Welcome to 11 Waterspout located in the Portisol development of Woodbury. Located within walking distance to schools, parks, pools and shopping. 3 Large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. His and hers walk in closets in the master suite. Large master bathroom with walk in shower and soaking tub. Convenient Upstairs laundry room. House has honed travertine tile floors throughout first floor and Plush upgraded carpet upstairs. Entertainers kitchen with granite counters, all stainless steel appliances and gas range. 2 car oversize attached garage with some overhead storage. Full driveway with parking for 2 cars and Plenty of street parking. Backyard is highly upgraded with full granite bar including BBQ, refrigerator, sink and storage drawers. Built in fire-pit. Great for entertaining and family use. Washer & Dryer included in the lease.