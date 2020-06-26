All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
11 Waterspout
11 Waterspout

Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

11 Waterspout, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to 11 Waterspout located in the Portisol development of Woodbury. Located within walking distance to schools, parks, pools and shopping. 3 Large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. His and hers walk in closets in the master suite. Large master bathroom with walk in shower and soaking tub. Convenient Upstairs laundry room. House has honed travertine tile floors throughout first floor and Plush upgraded carpet upstairs. Entertainers kitchen with granite counters, all stainless steel appliances and gas range. 2 car oversize attached garage with some overhead storage. Full driveway with parking for 2 cars and Plenty of street parking. Backyard is highly upgraded with full granite bar including BBQ, refrigerator, sink and storage drawers. Built in fire-pit. Great for entertaining and family use. Washer & Dryer included in the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Waterspout have any available units?
11 Waterspout doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 Waterspout have?
Some of 11 Waterspout's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Waterspout currently offering any rent specials?
11 Waterspout is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Waterspout pet-friendly?
No, 11 Waterspout is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 11 Waterspout offer parking?
Yes, 11 Waterspout offers parking.
Does 11 Waterspout have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Waterspout offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Waterspout have a pool?
Yes, 11 Waterspout has a pool.
Does 11 Waterspout have accessible units?
No, 11 Waterspout does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Waterspout have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Waterspout does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Waterspout have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Waterspout does not have units with air conditioning.
