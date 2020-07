Amenities

2 bedroom suite townhouse situated at quiet neighborhood of Turtle Rock, Irvine. Cathedral high ceiling with 2 car garage attached. Wood flooring throughout the living room and dining room. No none above and No one below. split level town house and front door FACE to the greenbelt. Walking distance to Turtle Rock community center. Award school nearby and min to UCI. Community offer pool, play ground and more. 3DVirtual tour upon request. For showing , please text Tina at 949-228-3468