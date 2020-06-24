11 Starshine

Amenities

Completely upgraded 2bedroom townhome in beautiful Turtle Rock. Open spacious floor plan with large living room, formal dining overlooking living room and patio, huge kitchen is enough for another dining area and a small office. Newer sliding door leads from living room to Patio for entertaining. Patio is enclosed for privacy. 2 car attached garage has direct access to the house. Upgrade include Marble entry, Hardwood floor in living/family/dining/kitchen and both bedrooms, newer white cabinets and dark granite counters in kitchen, nature stone floor on stairs and 2 full bath, plantation shutters in both bedrooms. Convenient location and best schools in Irvine.