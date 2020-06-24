All apartments in Irvine
11 Starshine
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 PM

11 Starshine

11 Starshine · No Longer Available
Location

11 Starshine, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Completely upgraded 2bedroom townhome in beautiful Turtle Rock. Open spacious floor plan with large living room, formal dining overlooking living room and patio, huge kitchen is enough for another dining area and a small office. Newer sliding door leads from living room to Patio for entertaining. Patio is enclosed for privacy. 2 car attached garage has direct access to the house. Upgrade include Marble entry, Hardwood floor in living/family/dining/kitchen and both bedrooms, newer white cabinets and dark granite counters in kitchen, nature stone floor on stairs and 2 full bath, plantation shutters in both bedrooms. Convenient location and best schools in Irvine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Starshine have any available units?
11 Starshine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 Starshine have?
Some of 11 Starshine's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Starshine currently offering any rent specials?
11 Starshine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Starshine pet-friendly?
No, 11 Starshine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 11 Starshine offer parking?
Yes, 11 Starshine offers parking.
Does 11 Starshine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Starshine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Starshine have a pool?
No, 11 Starshine does not have a pool.
Does 11 Starshine have accessible units?
No, 11 Starshine does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Starshine have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Starshine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Starshine have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Starshine does not have units with air conditioning.
