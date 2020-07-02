11 Morningside

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

This quiet, fully furnished turnkey townhouse has an open floor plan with two over-sized bedrooms. The home was upgraded in 2015 to have a more contemporary feel. The dramatic floor plan has an open and airy atmosphere accompanied by vaulted ceilings and spacious living areas. The over-sized living room has a modern fireplace which opens out to the patio/garden area. The formal dining room is spacious and ideal for entertaining. The gorgeous upgrades to the home include rich hardwood flooring throughout, new fixtures, designer paint, and new hardware. The exceptional kitchen is equipped with sleek granite countertops, stainless appliances, and an intimate balcony for evening sunsets overlooking Shady Canyon. The two massive master suites upstairs make this townhouse a real-estate rarity. This dream home comes complete with two car direct access garage. You have access to two pools, two spas, and all the amenities that Turtle Rock has to offer. Tennis Courts and Grand Park across the street with community center, nature center, classes, volleyball, basketball and more! Turtle Rock is minutes away from UC Irvine and is also only ten minutes away from the beach. Located near Shady and Bommer Canyon nature trails as well as the gated community of Shady Canyon, Turtle Ridge, and Newport Coast. Bonita Canyon Park with endless hiking trails are nearby.