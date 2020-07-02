All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:30 PM

11 Morningside

11 Morningside · No Longer Available
Location

11 Morningside, Irvine, CA 92603
Shady Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
This quiet, fully furnished turnkey townhouse has an open floor plan with two over-sized bedrooms. The home was upgraded in 2015 to have a more contemporary feel. The dramatic floor plan has an open and airy atmosphere accompanied by vaulted ceilings and spacious living areas. The over-sized living room has a modern fireplace which opens out to the patio/garden area. The formal dining room is spacious and ideal for entertaining. The gorgeous upgrades to the home include rich hardwood flooring throughout, new fixtures, designer paint, and new hardware. The exceptional kitchen is equipped with sleek granite countertops, stainless appliances, and an intimate balcony for evening sunsets overlooking Shady Canyon. The two massive master suites upstairs make this townhouse a real-estate rarity. This dream home comes complete with two car direct access garage. You have access to two pools, two spas, and all the amenities that Turtle Rock has to offer. Tennis Courts and Grand Park across the street with community center, nature center, classes, volleyball, basketball and more! Turtle Rock is minutes away from UC Irvine and is also only ten minutes away from the beach. Located near Shady and Bommer Canyon nature trails as well as the gated community of Shady Canyon, Turtle Ridge, and Newport Coast. Bonita Canyon Park with endless hiking trails are nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Morningside have any available units?
11 Morningside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 Morningside have?
Some of 11 Morningside's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Morningside currently offering any rent specials?
11 Morningside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Morningside pet-friendly?
No, 11 Morningside is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 11 Morningside offer parking?
Yes, 11 Morningside offers parking.
Does 11 Morningside have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Morningside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Morningside have a pool?
Yes, 11 Morningside has a pool.
Does 11 Morningside have accessible units?
No, 11 Morningside does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Morningside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Morningside has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Morningside have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Morningside does not have units with air conditioning.

