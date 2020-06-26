All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11 Moondust

11 Moon Dust · No Longer Available
Location

11 Moon Dust, Irvine, CA 92603
Shady Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely End Unit facing serene greenbelt w/direct access to Shady Canyon trails. Best price for a rental in Turtle Rock. 2BR/2BA w/your own attached 2 Car Garage. No one above or below you. Sunny entry to oversized dining area w/laminate floors. Step down to big living room w/fireplace & cathedral ceilings. Sliders to enclosed, private patio. Views of greenbelt from every angle. Kitchen w/garden window. 2 carpeted bedrooms. 2 full baths. Washer, dryer & refrigerator included. Opportunity to rent furnished if desired. Fantastic community w/2 pools. Steps to Turtle Rock community park w/free tennis access. Award winning schools. No pets Good credit is a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Moondust have any available units?
11 Moondust doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 Moondust have?
Some of 11 Moondust's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Moondust currently offering any rent specials?
11 Moondust is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Moondust pet-friendly?
No, 11 Moondust is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 11 Moondust offer parking?
Yes, 11 Moondust offers parking.
Does 11 Moondust have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Moondust offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Moondust have a pool?
Yes, 11 Moondust has a pool.
Does 11 Moondust have accessible units?
No, 11 Moondust does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Moondust have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Moondust has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Moondust have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Moondust does not have units with air conditioning.
