11 Moondust

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Lovely End Unit facing serene greenbelt w/direct access to Shady Canyon trails. Best price for a rental in Turtle Rock. 2BR/2BA w/your own attached 2 Car Garage. No one above or below you. Sunny entry to oversized dining area w/laminate floors. Step down to big living room w/fireplace & cathedral ceilings. Sliders to enclosed, private patio. Views of greenbelt from every angle. Kitchen w/garden window. 2 carpeted bedrooms. 2 full baths. Washer, dryer & refrigerator included. Opportunity to rent furnished if desired. Fantastic community w/2 pools. Steps to Turtle Rock community park w/free tennis access. Award winning schools. No pets Good credit is a must.