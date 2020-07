Amenities

24hr gym

Unit Amenities Property Amenities 24hr gym

This 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom house located by the corner of Culver Drive & Deerfield Ave. Walking distance to Ranch 99 Market, Samwoo Restaurant, 24-hr Fitness Center etc. This is a rare condo without a common wall near this area. The owner did an awesome Japanese garden in the backyard. This house is good for a starter family or college students who study nearby. Come to see this cozy home and live in this nice community.