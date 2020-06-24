All apartments in Irvine
11 Cipriani Aisle

11 Cipriani Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

11 Cipriani Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful Executive Home in a Great Corner Location in the Prestigious Community of Vintage, Westpark II * 4BR + Bonus Room with Built-in, 3 Bathrooms, Attached 3-Car Garage with Direct Access * Main-Floor BR and BA * Gorgeous Newer Cherry/Brown Color Stressed laminate Flooring Throughout the Home * Plantation Shutters * Marble Flooring in Foyer, Kitchen and Nook * High Ceilings * Recessed Lighting * Maple Cabinets * Center Island * Beautifully Landscaped Front and Back Yards with Dual Patio * Fantastic Westpark Amenities: Pools, Spas, Parks and Tennis Courts! For more information or a private tour of this home, please call Jeff at (949)378-1242. Available as of April 8, 2019. Owner may consider a small pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Cipriani Aisle have any available units?
11 Cipriani Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 Cipriani Aisle have?
Some of 11 Cipriani Aisle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Cipriani Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
11 Cipriani Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Cipriani Aisle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Cipriani Aisle is pet friendly.
Does 11 Cipriani Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 11 Cipriani Aisle offers parking.
Does 11 Cipriani Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Cipriani Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Cipriani Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 11 Cipriani Aisle has a pool.
Does 11 Cipriani Aisle have accessible units?
No, 11 Cipriani Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Cipriani Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Cipriani Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Cipriani Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Cipriani Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
