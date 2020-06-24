11 Cipriani Aisle

Amenities

Beautiful Executive Home in a Great Corner Location in the Prestigious Community of Vintage, Westpark II * 4BR + Bonus Room with Built-in, 3 Bathrooms, Attached 3-Car Garage with Direct Access * Main-Floor BR and BA * Gorgeous Newer Cherry/Brown Color Stressed laminate Flooring Throughout the Home * Plantation Shutters * Marble Flooring in Foyer, Kitchen and Nook * High Ceilings * Recessed Lighting * Maple Cabinets * Center Island * Beautifully Landscaped Front and Back Yards with Dual Patio * Fantastic Westpark Amenities: Pools, Spas, Parks and Tennis Courts! For more information or a private tour of this home, please call Jeff at (949)378-1242. Available as of April 8, 2019. Owner may consider a small pet.