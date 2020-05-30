All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

11 Bolinas

11 Bolinas · No Longer Available
Location

11 Bolinas, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Amazingly beautiful Northpark Square home you will ever find. This gorgeous home presents with hardwood flooring, custom interior paint. An open kitchen makes for great entertaining, stainless steel appliances, recessed lights & plentiful classic cabinetry. The living room has a cozy & inviting fireplace and a French door to the professionally landscaped backyard with portable BBQ grill. The home has a great open floor plan with the formal dining room which it connects to the kitchen for a gourmet cooking. A Lovely spacious master suite with a ceiling fan, dual sinks, mirrored closet doors and a tub with the sliding shower doors. The secondary bedrooms with wall closets and shares the hall bath. Upstairs also has a computer loft space for your office work. This home is what you have been looking for, come relax and make your own entertainment in your private backyard. The functional floor plan also has a newer backyard fence, convenient indoor laundry room and spacious two-car attached garage enrich your life and your home’s value and offers comfortable living space for everyone. NorthPark association features resort-style amenities including parks, pool and spa, sports courts, tot lots and more. Close to shopping and walking distance to award winning Beckman High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Bolinas have any available units?
11 Bolinas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 Bolinas have?
Some of 11 Bolinas's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Bolinas currently offering any rent specials?
11 Bolinas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Bolinas pet-friendly?
No, 11 Bolinas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 11 Bolinas offer parking?
Yes, 11 Bolinas offers parking.
Does 11 Bolinas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Bolinas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Bolinas have a pool?
Yes, 11 Bolinas has a pool.
Does 11 Bolinas have accessible units?
No, 11 Bolinas does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Bolinas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Bolinas has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Bolinas have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Bolinas does not have units with air conditioning.
