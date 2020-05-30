11 Bolinas

Amenities

Amazingly beautiful Northpark Square home you will ever find. This gorgeous home presents with hardwood flooring, custom interior paint. An open kitchen makes for great entertaining, stainless steel appliances, recessed lights & plentiful classic cabinetry. The living room has a cozy & inviting fireplace and a French door to the professionally landscaped backyard with portable BBQ grill. The home has a great open floor plan with the formal dining room which it connects to the kitchen for a gourmet cooking. A Lovely spacious master suite with a ceiling fan, dual sinks, mirrored closet doors and a tub with the sliding shower doors. The secondary bedrooms with wall closets and shares the hall bath. Upstairs also has a computer loft space for your office work. This home is what you have been looking for, come relax and make your own entertainment in your private backyard. The functional floor plan also has a newer backyard fence, convenient indoor laundry room and spacious two-car attached garage enrich your life and your home’s value and offers comfortable living space for everyone. NorthPark association features resort-style amenities including parks, pool and spa, sports courts, tot lots and more. Close to shopping and walking distance to award winning Beckman High.