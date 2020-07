Amenities

dishwasher new construction recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

Luxury gated community by Toll Brothers in Altair. Brand new home with high-ends upgrades: build in Wolf refrigerator, Wolf range appliances, gorgeous upgraded cabinets and counters. There is a bonus kitchen with an extra refrigerator. Owner spent a lot on the landscaping, at this time the it has not been finished yet. It should be finishing up within a month. Please bring your clients IN PERSON to experience this WONDERFUL home.