107 Sanctuary

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Facing the park, the gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath condo is located at the best location in Woodbury. One bedroom downstairs with a bathroom. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Hardwood floor through out the whole house. The condo has water softener and reverse osmosis filtration system installed. 2-car attached garage with direct access. Walking distance to the Woodbury Elementary School. Woodbury Town Center conveniently provides your daily needs, such as LA Fitness, supermarket, restaurants, Homedepot, banks, etc.