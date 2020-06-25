All apartments in Irvine
107 Sanctuary

107 Sanctuary · No Longer Available
Location

107 Sanctuary, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Facing the park, the gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath condo is located at the best location in Woodbury. One bedroom downstairs with a bathroom. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Hardwood floor through out the whole house. The condo has water softener and reverse osmosis filtration system installed. 2-car attached garage with direct access. Walking distance to the Woodbury Elementary School. Woodbury Town Center conveniently provides your daily needs, such as LA Fitness, supermarket, restaurants, Homedepot, banks, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Sanctuary have any available units?
107 Sanctuary doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 107 Sanctuary have?
Some of 107 Sanctuary's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Sanctuary currently offering any rent specials?
107 Sanctuary is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Sanctuary pet-friendly?
No, 107 Sanctuary is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 107 Sanctuary offer parking?
Yes, 107 Sanctuary offers parking.
Does 107 Sanctuary have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Sanctuary does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Sanctuary have a pool?
No, 107 Sanctuary does not have a pool.
Does 107 Sanctuary have accessible units?
No, 107 Sanctuary does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Sanctuary have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Sanctuary has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Sanctuary have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Sanctuary does not have units with air conditioning.
