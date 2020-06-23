106 tribeca

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful condo in the most premium location in Irvine. This Modern 3 beds and 2.5 bath home with elevator included!!! You have only one neighbor sharing the elevator on the same floor. Open floor plan with plenty of nature light. highly upgraded white Quartz counter tops matching self-closed cabinets. Nice-sized balcony with coastal breeze. All bedrooms have walk-in closet. Spacious master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet, nice countertop, dual sink vanities and walk-in shower. Upgraded flooring. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included. Two car garage with extra storage space on the first floor. Minutes to Michelson Shopping mall. Closed to Diamond Gymboree Plaza and I-405. A must see home!!