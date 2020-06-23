All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 106 tribeca.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
106 tribeca
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:38 AM

106 tribeca

106 Tribeca · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

106 Tribeca, Irvine, CA 92614
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautiful condo in the most premium location in Irvine. This Modern 3 beds and 2.5 bath home with elevator included!!! You have only one neighbor sharing the elevator on the same floor. Open floor plan with plenty of nature light. highly upgraded white Quartz counter tops matching self-closed cabinets. Nice-sized balcony with coastal breeze. All bedrooms have walk-in closet. Spacious master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet, nice countertop, dual sink vanities and walk-in shower. Upgraded flooring. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included. Two car garage with extra storage space on the first floor. Minutes to Michelson Shopping mall. Closed to Diamond Gymboree Plaza and I-405. A must see home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 tribeca have any available units?
106 tribeca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 106 tribeca have?
Some of 106 tribeca's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 tribeca currently offering any rent specials?
106 tribeca isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 tribeca pet-friendly?
No, 106 tribeca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 106 tribeca offer parking?
Yes, 106 tribeca does offer parking.
Does 106 tribeca have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 tribeca offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 tribeca have a pool?
No, 106 tribeca does not have a pool.
Does 106 tribeca have accessible units?
No, 106 tribeca does not have accessible units.
Does 106 tribeca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 tribeca has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 tribeca have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 tribeca does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology