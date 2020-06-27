All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 105 Tubeflower.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
105 Tubeflower
Last updated August 4 2019 at 3:01 AM

105 Tubeflower

105 Tubeflower · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

105 Tubeflower, Irvine, CA 92618
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Modern living in the funnest part of Irvine-- right across the Ice Rink in the Great Park. Bright and open floor plan offers a resort style living. Creatively designed three level floor plan with stylish elements and features. Gourmet kitchen with Bosch stainless steel appliance package featuring a 30” free standing gas range with 5 sealed burners, microwave hood combo and dishwasher. Luxurious master suite with walk-in closet, dual vanity, private commode. Laundry space for side by side washer and dryer with upper cabinets.

Meet friends for a ballgame, enjoy a swim at Arbor Park, or dine in your private deck to enjoy beautiful southern California weather all year long. Surrounded by tons of trees and parks, ball fields and sports courts, sparkling pools and barbecues, the community Cypress Village has it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Tubeflower have any available units?
105 Tubeflower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 105 Tubeflower have?
Some of 105 Tubeflower's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Tubeflower currently offering any rent specials?
105 Tubeflower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Tubeflower pet-friendly?
No, 105 Tubeflower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 105 Tubeflower offer parking?
Yes, 105 Tubeflower offers parking.
Does 105 Tubeflower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Tubeflower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Tubeflower have a pool?
Yes, 105 Tubeflower has a pool.
Does 105 Tubeflower have accessible units?
No, 105 Tubeflower does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Tubeflower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Tubeflower has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Tubeflower have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Tubeflower does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology