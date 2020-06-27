105 Tubeflower

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

Modern living in the funnest part of Irvine-- right across the Ice Rink in the Great Park. Bright and open floor plan offers a resort style living. Creatively designed three level floor plan with stylish elements and features. Gourmet kitchen with Bosch stainless steel appliance package featuring a 30” free standing gas range with 5 sealed burners, microwave hood combo and dishwasher. Luxurious master suite with walk-in closet, dual vanity, private commode. Laundry space for side by side washer and dryer with upper cabinets.



Meet friends for a ballgame, enjoy a swim at Arbor Park, or dine in your private deck to enjoy beautiful southern California weather all year long. Surrounded by tons of trees and parks, ball fields and sports courts, sparkling pools and barbecues, the community Cypress Village has it all.