105 Northern Point

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Former model home in beautiful Indigo community. Excellent location across from the park. Never lived in former model features one of the most sought after floor plan with downstairs bedroom and bath, Master Suite with walk-in closet and secondary bedroom with own private full bathroom.

Private deck/balcony off the master bedroom with park and mountain views. Open floor plan with private enclosed patio with utility/storage room.

Elegantly upgraded charmer can be leased fully furnished for $3,900 per month. Tenants