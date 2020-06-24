All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:24 AM

105 Northern Point

105 Northern Pt · No Longer Available
Location

105 Northern Pt, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Former model home in beautiful Indigo community. Excellent location across from the park. Never lived in former model features one of the most sought after floor plan with downstairs bedroom and bath, Master Suite with walk-in closet and secondary bedroom with own private full bathroom.
Private deck/balcony off the master bedroom with park and mountain views. Open floor plan with private enclosed patio with utility/storage room.
Elegantly upgraded charmer can be leased fully furnished for $3,900 per month. Tenants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Northern Point have any available units?
105 Northern Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 105 Northern Point have?
Some of 105 Northern Point's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Northern Point currently offering any rent specials?
105 Northern Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Northern Point pet-friendly?
No, 105 Northern Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 105 Northern Point offer parking?
No, 105 Northern Point does not offer parking.
Does 105 Northern Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Northern Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Northern Point have a pool?
No, 105 Northern Point does not have a pool.
Does 105 Northern Point have accessible units?
No, 105 Northern Point does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Northern Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Northern Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Northern Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Northern Point does not have units with air conditioning.
