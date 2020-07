Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Beautiful town house in Wood bridge, best location, walk to schools, south lake, shopping, two bedrooms with two and half bath, formal living and dining room. powder room, upgraded kitchen with granite counter top,nice cabinets, wood floor, custom made window covering, very private back yard with entry to a two car garage, house will ready to show on Sat.9/29/2018