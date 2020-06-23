102 Mustard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Absolutely Elegance in your fully furnished 5 bedroom 6 bathroom executive home for lease. This never before lived in home is in the highly sought after Great Park neighborhood of Irvine. The owner spared no expense in furnishing your new home. 2 main floor fully furnished bedrooms with private bathrooms with one having a separate and private retreat. Your gourmet kitchen features granite countertops and upgraded cabinets with a wine fridge, a built in fridge, 7 burner, dual oven stove and infrared hood. The kitchen offers both a dining area as well as island seating and opens up to your spacious family room with Fireplace and full length sliding doors leading to your enclosed patio and serene backyard. Your gorgeous lighted stairs lead you to your furnished master retreat with dual sinks, oversized tub, separate oversized shower, and huge walk in closet. Upstairs has your large laundry room complete with efficient washer and dryer, sink, cabinets and shelving. Two parks, two pools and newer school all in close proximity. If you are looking for a top of the line move in property, then Welcome Home. This property has all the upgrades you could desire and more. Call or Text me now at 949-444-8383 for more information.