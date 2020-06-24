10 Pendleton

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This is a very spacious air-conditioned two-story home, with a private patio that provides a perfect outdoor lounging area. Located in the highly desirable Northwood Community of Irvine. It overlooks the community pool and walkways. The neighborhood has 5 parks within walking distance and generous bike lanes. With three bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths this home feels larger than its square footage. The long countertops make for a great cooking space in the kitchen and this townhome features a real dining room. The master bedroom is large with high ceilings and has plenty of room for a desk or sitting area. Each bathroom has been tastefully updated and the downstairs bathroom gives the downstairs living area everything you need to entertain and keep your upstairs space private.