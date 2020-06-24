All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 10 Pendleton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
10 Pendleton
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:04 AM

10 Pendleton

10 Pendelton · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10 Pendelton, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This is a very spacious air-conditioned two-story home, with a private patio that provides a perfect outdoor lounging area. Located in the highly desirable Northwood Community of Irvine. It overlooks the community pool and walkways. The neighborhood has 5 parks within walking distance and generous bike lanes. With three bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths this home feels larger than its square footage. The long countertops make for a great cooking space in the kitchen and this townhome features a real dining room. The master bedroom is large with high ceilings and has plenty of room for a desk or sitting area. Each bathroom has been tastefully updated and the downstairs bathroom gives the downstairs living area everything you need to entertain and keep your upstairs space private.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Pendleton have any available units?
10 Pendleton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 10 Pendleton have?
Some of 10 Pendleton's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Pendleton currently offering any rent specials?
10 Pendleton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Pendleton pet-friendly?
No, 10 Pendleton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 10 Pendleton offer parking?
No, 10 Pendleton does not offer parking.
Does 10 Pendleton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Pendleton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Pendleton have a pool?
Yes, 10 Pendleton has a pool.
Does 10 Pendleton have accessible units?
No, 10 Pendleton does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Pendleton have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Pendleton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Pendleton have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Pendleton has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology