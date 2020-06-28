All apartments in Irvine
10 Meadowlark
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:28 PM

10 Meadowlark

10 Meadowlark · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

10 Meadowlark, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
3 bedrooms 2.5 baths Single Family Home in Woodbridge! Tastefully designed and remodeled, this home offers lots of features including new paint, hardwood flooring, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, new sink and travertine flooring. New custom front door, Beautiful fireplace, Recessed lighting and crown molding throughout! Come to visit this wonderful home in Woodbridge with all amenities! The HOA offers 2 lakes with docks, 2 beach lagoons, 22 pools,16 spas, 13 waders, 24 tennis courts, a splash pad, numerous parks with play equipment, volleyball courts, a big wheel park, horseshoe facilities, and a fitness course. Short drive to Beaches, UCI, IVC, Costco, Whole Food 99 Ranch, HMART, Top Ranked School in the Irvine Unified School District!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Meadowlark have any available units?
10 Meadowlark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 10 Meadowlark have?
Some of 10 Meadowlark's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Meadowlark currently offering any rent specials?
10 Meadowlark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Meadowlark pet-friendly?
No, 10 Meadowlark is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 10 Meadowlark offer parking?
No, 10 Meadowlark does not offer parking.
Does 10 Meadowlark have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Meadowlark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Meadowlark have a pool?
Yes, 10 Meadowlark has a pool.
Does 10 Meadowlark have accessible units?
No, 10 Meadowlark does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Meadowlark have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Meadowlark does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Meadowlark have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Meadowlark does not have units with air conditioning.
