10 Meadowlark

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool tennis court volleyball court

3 bedrooms 2.5 baths Single Family Home in Woodbridge! Tastefully designed and remodeled, this home offers lots of features including new paint, hardwood flooring, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, new sink and travertine flooring. New custom front door, Beautiful fireplace, Recessed lighting and crown molding throughout! Come to visit this wonderful home in Woodbridge with all amenities! The HOA offers 2 lakes with docks, 2 beach lagoons, 22 pools,16 spas, 13 waders, 24 tennis courts, a splash pad, numerous parks with play equipment, volleyball courts, a big wheel park, horseshoe facilities, and a fitness course. Short drive to Beaches, UCI, IVC, Costco, Whole Food 99 Ranch, HMART, Top Ranked School in the Irvine Unified School District!!!