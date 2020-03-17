10 Lonepine

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Must See To Appeciate! Stunning newly remodeled 1650+ sq. ft. townhome, ideally located on a private cul de sac, inside the Loop, near Barranca and East Yale Loop. Special features include a brand New Kitchen, Updated Baths, Hardwood floors, 20 " travertine floor tiles and new carpet for the upstairs bedrooms and staircase. This very popular 2 story plan offers 2 Master Bedroom Suites upstairs, each with their own bath and a main floor Den with Powder Room. The kitchen has beed enhanced with alcove lighting, freshly painted white cabinets, gorgeous New granite counters and breakfast bar, New travertine subway tile back splash and New GE stainless steel appliances. The generous kitchen has room for casual dining and the garage conveniently opens right into the room. All rooms are exceptionally large with high ceilings, modern lighting. 2 Living Room skylights allow sunshine to fill the main floor and a stone fireplace is ready for chilly Autumn nights with gas logs and decorative coals. Wide sliding glass doors open onto a private, beautifully landscaped patio with pavers. I promise you a rose garden! The home is impeccably maintained with sparkling baths, modern accessories and custom touches throughout. It is ideally located in a beautifully landscaped neighborhood where all the homes have been recently painted. The home backs to a tree-lined walking path and is just down the street from the Woodspring Adult Pool, lovely park, Tennis Club and the North Lake!