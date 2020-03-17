All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10 Lonepine

10 Lone Pne · No Longer Available
Location

10 Lone Pne, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Must See To Appeciate! Stunning newly remodeled 1650+ sq. ft. townhome, ideally located on a private cul de sac, inside the Loop, near Barranca and East Yale Loop. Special features include a brand New Kitchen, Updated Baths, Hardwood floors, 20 " travertine floor tiles and new carpet for the upstairs bedrooms and staircase. This very popular 2 story plan offers 2 Master Bedroom Suites upstairs, each with their own bath and a main floor Den with Powder Room. The kitchen has beed enhanced with alcove lighting, freshly painted white cabinets, gorgeous New granite counters and breakfast bar, New travertine subway tile back splash and New GE stainless steel appliances. The generous kitchen has room for casual dining and the garage conveniently opens right into the room. All rooms are exceptionally large with high ceilings, modern lighting. 2 Living Room skylights allow sunshine to fill the main floor and a stone fireplace is ready for chilly Autumn nights with gas logs and decorative coals. Wide sliding glass doors open onto a private, beautifully landscaped patio with pavers. I promise you a rose garden! The home is impeccably maintained with sparkling baths, modern accessories and custom touches throughout. It is ideally located in a beautifully landscaped neighborhood where all the homes have been recently painted. The home backs to a tree-lined walking path and is just down the street from the Woodspring Adult Pool, lovely park, Tennis Club and the North Lake!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Lonepine have any available units?
10 Lonepine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 10 Lonepine have?
Some of 10 Lonepine's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Lonepine currently offering any rent specials?
10 Lonepine isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Lonepine pet-friendly?
No, 10 Lonepine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 10 Lonepine offer parking?
Yes, 10 Lonepine does offer parking.
Does 10 Lonepine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Lonepine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Lonepine have a pool?
Yes, 10 Lonepine has a pool.
Does 10 Lonepine have accessible units?
No, 10 Lonepine does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Lonepine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Lonepine has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Lonepine have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Lonepine does not have units with air conditioning.
